Ryokan Basaratei

A secluded onsen ryokan located on a hill overlooking Ago Bay, Basaratei is one of the most luxurious accommodations in the scenic area of Ise-Shima and makes for a delightful weekend getaway from the hustle-and-bustle of Tokyo.

All rooms have an open-air bath and the complex has three private chartered hot spring baths. All baths are exclusively sourced from Ise-shima Kashikojima Onsen. Each bathing facility differs in design for guests to enjoy a variety of bathing experiences.