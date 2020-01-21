Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Ryokan Basaratei

A secluded onsen ryokan located on a hill overlooking Ago Bay, Basaratei is one of the most luxurious accommodations in the scenic area of Ise-Shima and makes for a delightful weekend getaway from the hustle-and-bustle of Tokyo.

All rooms have an open-air bath and the complex has three private chartered hot spring baths. All baths are exclusively sourced from Ise-shima Kashikojima Onsen. Each bathing facility differs in design for guests to enjoy a variety of bathing experiences.

Address: 3618-74 Agocho Ugata, Shima-city, Mie, 517-0501

Website: basaratei.com/en/

Tel: 0599-46-1189

