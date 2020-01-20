illi Shimokitazawa Sleepover Experience

Shimokitazawa is the ultra-stylish area of Tokyo located on the Inokashira or Odakyu lines. The area is known for secondhand shops, music, stylish cafés. Now with illi Shimokitazawa you can also experience the ultimate sleepover experience.

The concept is simple – a stylish sleepover for the millennials on-the-go. Amenities aside, the large apartment is easily big enough to comfortably sleep six friends in this open room design. The room (lacking any partition walls) flows from the bedroom, to the living room and kitchen with separate rooms for the washroom and shower room.

• Bookings available through Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia and other sites.

• Price fluctuates depending on the season, etc. Up to 6 guests per room.

• Number of rooms: 4 rooms (Each room occupies an entire floor)