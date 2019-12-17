It’s well known that Tokyo is as active during the day as it is at night, with karaoke, clubs, bars and restaurants serving all manner of clientele until the early hours of the morning. However, for those who have exhausted the usual night-time options, we’ve got a few alternative ways to spend your time in Tokyo after dark.

Night-time Surfing (and Other Sports)

With an increasing number of 24-hour gyms popping up all around Tokyo, it’s no wonder that sports clubs have followed the trend by opening their doors until late. Sporu Shinagawa, based in Oimachi, is one of these very sports establishments and not only do they stay open until 11pm on weekdays they also offer a massive range of sports from archery to rooftop surfing (yes!).



Learn more at www.sporu.jp

///note.landings.ever

Night Chill Spots

With cozy seating booths and a vibey atmosphere, Tokyo Craft Brewery Hamamatsucho is where to go if you want to try the city’s take on craft beer without breaking the bank. Prefer coffee to beer? Looking for a spot to study or write after hours? Tokyo’s night café scene is on point. Yusoshi Chano-Ma in Ueno serves up delicious coffee and food, and has insane lay-down seats if you want to take your relaxing to another level.



Tokyo Craft Brewery Hamamatsucho:

///talker.cube.embraced

Yusoshi Chano-Ma:

hyperurl.co/Yusoshi-Chano-Ma

///deep.backers.churn

Pray for Good Fortune by Moonlight

While shrines and temples are popular destinations by day, their look and feel can vastly change after dark. Some of them, such as Sensoji in Asakusa, are lit by thousands of lights creating a fantastical atmosphere. Smaller places might not be illuminated in the same majestic way but this only adds to their mysticism. For example, Kanda Myojin Shrine near Akihabara Station can feel truly spiritual during the witching hour.



Sensoji: ///wharfs.emptied.improving

Kanda Myojin: ///arming.love.ruins

Twinkle Racing

Those with a penchant for equestrian sports will love Diamond Turn, the horse race spectators’ restaurant at Oi Racecourse. From spring to autumn, you can watch nighttime races, nicknamed Twinkle Races, while digging in at the buffet-style restaurant and even partaking in a wager for as little as ¥100.



Learn more at diamondturn.com

///calculating.limo.plates

A Shamisen Dinner Like No Other

A dining experience that will go down as the greatest I’ve had in Japan, our evening at Waentei-Kikko included live tsugaru shaminsen music, dancing and even a glimpse of a geisha. Thanks to the influx of foreign customers in recent years, the owner has learned enough English to perfectly explain not only the menu options but also the history and styles of different shamisen. His shamisen skills were only outshone by his wonderful personality. Waentei-Kikko provides a six-course meal for only ¥9,000, along with live performances and some of the best ambience I’ve felt in a Tokyo restaurant in a long time. It’s a steal.

www.waentei-kikko.com

///passages.dining.sound

