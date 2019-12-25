The grand opening of Tokyo’s New National Stadium highlights this weekend’s slate of events, and with Christmas rapidly approaching, there are plenty of festive celebrations to enjoy while finishing up – or starting – your last-minute holiday shopping.
National Stadium Grand Opening – Hello, Our Stadium
To celebrate the opening of Tokyo’s New National Stadium Japan pop superstars Arashi (top) and Dreams Come True combine forces for a must-see performance on December 21. ///dividing.warrior.power
Havasi: Pure Piano
Havasi, the contemporary composer with rock-star charisma, and who has sold out concerts in Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, comes to Bunkamura Orchard Hall on December 21. ///bangle.pouting.driver
Sabishinbo Night at AgeHa
The perfect party for singles looking for love this Christmas, Sabishinbo Night holds its 25th anniversary event on December 21 at ageHa. ///gagging.boxing.season
Broadway Christmas Wonderland
A talented cast of Broadway’s finest delight spectators with spectacular seasonal song and dance performances. With tap dancing, ice skating and an appearance from Santa himself, you have everything you need for very merry Christmas indeed. ///huddled.wiping.tickles
OMOHARA illumination
Visit Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku’s sixth floor roof terrace and be surrounded by a dazzling display of beauty – perfect for friends or couples. ///anthems.mystery.curbed
Tokyo LoveHotels Vol.13 #ALLIWANT
The Tokyo LoveHotels project takes over high-class hotels and love hotels during non-peak hours and throw raging parties. This Christmas-themed event on December 21 at Sankeys Penthouse in Harajuku looks to be a holiday festival of extreme proportions. ///trick.assures.orchestra
Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
Influenced by the traditional German Christmas market, the Roppongi Hills Christmas Market 2019 delivers seasonal goodies, eats, drinks and plenty of holiday cheer. ///ties.shaves.galaxy
HaRe Gastronomia Christmas Dinner
This 10-course feast held from December 20–25 at this Ebisu restaurant is highlighted by melt-in-your-mouth Matsuzaka beef with couscous and a sake sauce. Reservation required. ///craters.flying.resides
Hanafurisode no Mai Tokyo Vol. 1
Experience a beautiful fusion of Japanese traditional and contemporary dance as up-and-coming performers display a variety of Japanese dance and music styles at a Asakusa Kagekijyo. ///rankings.avoid.poster
Tokyo Great Santa Run 2019
Join 5,000 other Santas at Komazawa Olympic Park on December 22 for this festive fun run and walk and help raise money for a children’s charity. Register online. ///suspend.orbit.hears
Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2019
Stretching across a green space of over two square kilometers, Christmas Day is the last day to see the spectacular Starlight Garden displays and illuminated balloons. ///records.survey.shop
Santa Claus in Roppongi Hills
Santa in all his wonder is making a stop in Roppongi Hills on Christmas Day in order to hear the last-minute wishes of the children of Tokyo. ///pigment.good.mugs
Christmas Evening with Nikki Yanofsky
The acclaimed Canadian jazz pop vocalist, counting Quincy Jones amongst her many fans, takes over Blue Note Tokyo for a seasonal run ending on Christmas Day. ///youngest.spooned.hers
PYUUPIRU: GODDESS
Leading Japanese contemporary artist PYUUPIRU holds an autograph session on December 21 at her first solo exhibition in 12 years at Diesel Art Gallery in Shibuya. ///burst.torches.shade
St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra Christmas & Ave Maria
Enjoy the warm expressive tones and pure soprano singing voices at this spectacular program of festive classics on December 24 at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes
Ao no Dokutsu Shibuya Christmas Illumination
Stroll through the spectacular illumination of Ao no Dokutsu Shibuya, or Shibuya Blue Cave, which extends from Shibuya Park Street to Yoyogi Park Zelkova Street. ///hears.glider.crusted
Eiko Tanaka Solo Exhibition: Wood, Lacquer, Colors
The woodturning artisan from Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture will be present at the HULS Gallery from December 18–21, during which time the gallery will prepare a selection of her sake cups for a small sake tasting. ///brochure.bouncing.tribal
105 Santas Bingo Stamp Rally
Search for Santa Claus around Tokyo Station and collect rubber stamps. After aligning the vertical, horizontal and diagonal lines, enter the garapon lottery to win a prize. ///forgot.pining.nursery
Toshimaen Winter Fantasia
The classic amusement park in Nermia-ku west Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink. ///wing.candles.prayers
Takashi Murakami: Superflat Doraemon
This exhibition showcases the latest Doraemon collaboration works by Takashi Murakami, marking Murakami’s 13th solo exhibition with Perrotin and the first to be held at Perrotin Tokyo. ///altering.language.grabs
Roppongi Hills Farmers Market
Boasting freshly picked fruits, vegetables and eggs from farmers up in Ibaraki, this farmers market offers the best deals and the freshest produce. ///outings.outreach.brib
Roppongi Hills Clean Up
Giving back to the local community is always important, and with the annual Roppongi Hills clean up on December 21 you can make a direct impact on your surrounding areas. ///member.meanings.slang
View Comments