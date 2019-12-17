19 Things To Do in Tokyo on Christmas Day 2019

by

While Christmas Day isn’t a recognized national holiday in Tokyo, there are still plenty of Yuletide feasts, concerts and activities to partake in and enjoy. Merry Christmas!

broadway-christmas-wonderland-3

Broadway Christmas Wonderland

A talented cast of Broadway’s finest delight spectators with spectacular seasonal song and dance performances. With tap dancing, ice skating and an appearance from Santa himself, you have everything you need for very merry Christmas indeed. ///huddled.wiping.tickles

Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Inspired by traditional German markets leading up to the advent of Christmas, each year Yokohama’s Christmas Market delivers a magical fairytale setting complete with thousands of twinkling lights and a 10m-tall real fir tree. ///motivations.snapping.groups

The Stylistics

The Philadelphia soul legends return to Tokyo for festive joy and retro classics. Formed in 1968, the group surged in popularity in Japan after their song was used in a hair product commercial. Christmas classics don’t get more soulful. ///class.warns.fells

Elegant Christmas at Tokyo Kaikan

With its new reopening on December 1, Tokyo Kaikan brings class and elegance to you this season with its Christmas specials. With its concept of “new classics,” Tokyo Keikan presents an array of Christmas sweets, pastries and breads, Christmas dinners, party courses, afternoon tea set and cocktails. ///eternity.padlock.loudly

Roppongi Hills Christmas Market

Influenced by the traditional German Christmas market, the Roppongi Hills Christmas Market 2019 delivers seasonal goodies, eats, drinks and plenty of holiday cheer. ///ties.shaves.galaxy

Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2019

Stretching across a green space of over two square kilometers, today is the last day to see the spectacular Starlight Garden displays and illuminated balloons. ///records.survey.shop

Merry Christmas from LOVOT

Celebrate Christmas with LOVOT. The pint-sized robot is embracing the holiday spirit at The Westin Tokyo by dressing up as Santa and Rudolph and interacting with visitors. ///purely.cowboy.credited

Christmas Evening with Nikki Yanofsky

The acclaimed Canadian jazz pop vocalist, counting Quincy Jones amongst her many fans, takes over Blue Note Tokyo for a seasonal run ending on Christmas Day. ///youngest.spooned.hers

Christmas Dinner at Park Hyatt Tokyo

Combining world-class dining, decadent festive ambiance and spectacular night views from over 40 floors above the city, this is the perfect chance to create a few more unforgettable Christmas memories. ///tame.hello.busters

Sky Christmas Illumination

Head up to Mori Art Museum’s Sky Deck to check out the sparkling illuminations far below. ///impulses.cosmetic.toned

St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra Christmas & Ave Maria

Enjoy the warm expressive tones and pure soprano singing voices at this spectacular program of festive classics at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes

Bunkamura Christmas Illuminations

Have a chic Christmas at Bunkamura, away from the hustle and bustle from Shibuya, where they host golden Christmas illuminations and natural fir Christmas trees. ///cope.munched.sport

Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park

Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special seasonal events and the magical winter landscape. ///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate

Santa Claus in Roppongi Hills

Santa in all his wonder is making a stop in Roppongi Hills on Christmas Day in order to hear all the last-minute wishes of the children of Tokyo. ///pigment.good.mugs

Christmas at Toshimaen Amusement Park

The classic amusement park in Nermia-ku west Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink. ///wing.candles.prayers

Ark Hills Christmas

The Ark Hills complex promises the scent of real fir trees and a European atmosphere as you wrap up your Christmas shopping or take in a romantic winter date. ///opinion.hopping.spray

Luxurious Christmas at Palace Hotel Tokyo

Winter is a great season for feasting with family, friends and loved ones. Palace Hotel Tokyo offers a variety of luxurious baked goods, sweets, diverse cuisines, alcoholic beverages and more to make your Christmas feast a grand one. ///scanner.making.format

Tokyo Christmas Market

One of the most authentic Christkindlmarkt markets in Tokyo, this festival at Shiba Park brings the crowds for its beer, sausages, hot Glühwein and waffles. ///approach.brief.shaver

Sanrio puroland

Sanrio Puroland celebrates “Puro White Christmas”

This year Sanrio Puroland once again collaborates with leading digital producer NAKED Inc to create a Hello Kitty-themed seasonal blend of music shows, high tech illuminations and projection mapping. ///lorry.memo.fragment

Feature photo of Tama city by Khun Ta / Shutterstock.com

What's New

Sneakersnstuff Opens First Tokyo Store in Daikanyama
Win a ¥5,000 Amazon Gift Card: Share Your Travel Habits and Interest in Tokyo’s Ogasawara Islands
Japan’s Temples: Enlightenment on the Izu Peninsula
19 Things To Do in Tokyo on Christmas Day 2019

Trending

Turning On the Lights: Guide to Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations
5 Top Winter Airbnb Experiences in Kyoto
An Urban Explorer’s Unsettling Photos from Abandoned Places in Japan
7 New Ways To Fall In Love With Tokyo

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like