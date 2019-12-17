While Christmas Day isn’t a recognized national holiday in Tokyo, there are still plenty of Yuletide feasts, concerts and activities to partake in and enjoy. Merry Christmas!
Broadway Christmas Wonderland
A talented cast of Broadway’s finest delight spectators with spectacular seasonal song and dance performances. With tap dancing, ice skating and an appearance from Santa himself, you have everything you need for very merry Christmas indeed. ///huddled.wiping.tickles
Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
Inspired by traditional German markets leading up to the advent of Christmas, each year Yokohama’s Christmas Market delivers a magical fairytale setting complete with thousands of twinkling lights and a 10m-tall real fir tree. ///motivations.snapping.groups
The Stylistics
The Philadelphia soul legends return to Tokyo for festive joy and retro classics. Formed in 1968, the group surged in popularity in Japan after their song was used in a hair product commercial. Christmas classics don’t get more soulful. ///class.warns.fells
Elegant Christmas at Tokyo Kaikan
With its new reopening on December 1, Tokyo Kaikan brings class and elegance to you this season with its Christmas specials. With its concept of “new classics,” Tokyo Keikan presents an array of Christmas sweets, pastries and breads, Christmas dinners, party courses, afternoon tea set and cocktails. ///eternity.padlock.loudly
Roppongi Hills Christmas Market
Influenced by the traditional German Christmas market, the Roppongi Hills Christmas Market 2019 delivers seasonal goodies, eats, drinks and plenty of holiday cheer. ///ties.shaves.galaxy
Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2019
Stretching across a green space of over two square kilometers, today is the last day to see the spectacular Starlight Garden displays and illuminated balloons. ///records.survey.shop
Merry Christmas from LOVOT
Celebrate Christmas with LOVOT. The pint-sized robot is embracing the holiday spirit at The Westin Tokyo by dressing up as Santa and Rudolph and interacting with visitors. ///purely.cowboy.credited
Christmas Evening with Nikki Yanofsky
The acclaimed Canadian jazz pop vocalist, counting Quincy Jones amongst her many fans, takes over Blue Note Tokyo for a seasonal run ending on Christmas Day. ///youngest.spooned.hers
Christmas Dinner at Park Hyatt Tokyo
Combining world-class dining, decadent festive ambiance and spectacular night views from over 40 floors above the city, this is the perfect chance to create a few more unforgettable Christmas memories. ///tame.hello.busters
Sky Christmas Illumination
Head up to Mori Art Museum’s Sky Deck to check out the sparkling illuminations far below. ///impulses.cosmetic.toned
St. Petersburg Chamber Orchestra Christmas & Ave Maria
Enjoy the warm expressive tones and pure soprano singing voices at this spectacular program of festive classics at Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. ///winner.awaiting.tubes
Bunkamura Christmas Illuminations
Have a chic Christmas at Bunkamura, away from the hustle and bustle from Shibuya, where they host golden Christmas illuminations and natural fir Christmas trees. ///cope.munched.sport
Winter Wonderland in Moomin Valley Park
Join your favorite Moomin characters around the Mystic Valley and enjoy special seasonal events and the magical winter landscape. ///discrepancy.workouts.fortunate
Santa Claus in Roppongi Hills
Santa in all his wonder is making a stop in Roppongi Hills on Christmas Day in order to hear all the last-minute wishes of the children of Tokyo. ///pigment.good.mugs
Christmas at Toshimaen Amusement Park
The classic amusement park in Nermia-ku west Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink. ///wing.candles.prayers
Ark Hills Christmas
The Ark Hills complex promises the scent of real fir trees and a European atmosphere as you wrap up your Christmas shopping or take in a romantic winter date. ///opinion.hopping.spray
Luxurious Christmas at Palace Hotel Tokyo
Winter is a great season for feasting with family, friends and loved ones. Palace Hotel Tokyo offers a variety of luxurious baked goods, sweets, diverse cuisines, alcoholic beverages and more to make your Christmas feast a grand one. ///scanner.making.format
Tokyo Christmas Market
One of the most authentic Christkindlmarkt markets in Tokyo, this festival at Shiba Park brings the crowds for its beer, sausages, hot Glühwein and waffles. ///approach.brief.shaver
Sanrio Puroland celebrates “Puro White Christmas”
This year Sanrio Puroland once again collaborates with leading digital producer NAKED Inc to create a Hello Kitty-themed seasonal blend of music shows, high tech illuminations and projection mapping. ///lorry.memo.fragment
