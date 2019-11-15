TW Style Radar: How to Shop Less and Wear More

So you love fashion but you want to be a more conscious shopper? Stylist Shoi Sapeta offers her three top tips for how to get the most out of a curated capsule wardrobe.

Decide on Your Primary and Accent Colors

Your personal primary colors are those that work best with your skin tone (ask a stylist if you’re unsure). An accent color is a hue that blends in well with your choice of primary colors to add life and character to the look. Deciding on this palette in advance each season will help you avoid any last-minute styling disasters and make the mix-and-match process far more effortless.

Choose a Key Item

If you’ve already decided on what trend or look you’re going to follow during the new season, choose one key item that fits well with your selection of primary and accent colors. For example, a simple CPO jacket in an on-trend mustard vanilla hue works for both casual and smart occasions.

Rely on Statement Accessories

The simplest yet most impactful way to add spice to your basics is by incorporating bold accessories. This season, the hottest extras come in leopard print and retro gold.

Photographs by ADRIAN