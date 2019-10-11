TW Style Radar: 3 Ways to Wear the CPO Jacket for Tokyo Autumn/Winter 2019

Last month, we introduced fall’s hottest hues. In keeping with the Autumn/Winter 2019 theme, this month stylist Shoi Sapeta introduces the season’s must-have item, the CPO jacket, and shows us how to mix and match it.

The chief petty officer (CPO) jacket was part of the American Navy uniform. Although it’s always been popular as part of everyday fashion, it’s been particularly favored in Japan this fall, visible in most designer stores and fashion magazines. Here are three ways to wear it this season…

1. Elegantly with a Skinny Belt

The CPO jacket is usually quite casual and masculine looking with its signature big pockets. But women who want to style it more elegantly can create a feminine silhouette by adding a skinny belt to emphasize the waist and pairing it with any fine-textured-fabric skirt or pants to balance it out and up the class.

2. Layered with a Coat

Fall is the best season for a layered look. Experiment with unexpected combos, for example, slip your CPO jacket over a long, thin fall coat and keep it unbuttoned to show off what’s underneath. You can also play with the colors – for inspiration, check out our feature on this fall’s trending hues.

3. Casually with a Maxi T-shirt Dress

Transform you summer maxi tee dress into a fall piece by popping on a CPO jacket. To mark your waistline and make your legs look longer, take two bottom corners of the jacket and tie them into a knot around your waist. Perfect for a relaxing autumn weekend jaunt with friends and family.

Photographs by Anson Vision