TW Style Radar: The 3 Colors You Need to Be Wearing For Fall in Tokyo 2019

Ready to start planning your Tokyo Autumn/Winter 2019 wardrobe? Stylist Shoi Sapeta gives TW the lowdown on the trending hues for the upcoming season.

1. Vanilla Custard

A soft creamy beige, this delicious hue offers the same clean look as white, while keeping the feeling cozy to suit fall and winter weather. Not only does it pair well with pistachio and brown, but it also works with vivid colors. Top tip: Keep your color mixing and matching at a maximum of three different hues to maintain an air of controlled flair.

TW Likes: Matin belted cotton-canvas jacket (below left), Roland Mouret Liman fluted crepe dress (right)



2. Pistachio

More feminine than khaki, more elegant than emerald, and more subtle than moss green, pistachio is set to be fall’s hippest hue. It first showed up on Spring/Summer 2018 runways as part of the ice-cream color family, but this season it comes into its own. Head-to-toe pistachio dominated the most recent fashion weeks (and subsequently Instagram feeds), but you can also incorporate the trend in the form of accessories and shoes for a more pared down take on the look. The smartest way to wear pistachio is to treat it as a neutral tone and blend it with other neutrals such as light brown or beige.

TW Likes: Acne Studios Ferris Face appliquéd cotton-jersey hoodie (below left), Les Heroines by Vanessa Cocchiaro The Nina hammered-satin jumpsuit (middle), MM6 Maison Margiela paneled ruched wool-blend turtleneck sweater (right)

3. 50 Shades of Brown

Brown has long been a go-to hue for fall, but this year the huge variety of shades popping up in fashion shoots and features tell us that now is the time to truly embrace the sophisticated color. Keep things monochromatic for the biggest impact and play with fabric textures for a chic look.

TW Likes: Joseph Gaby pleated wool-blend midi skirt (below left), Brown-Monse cropped paneled herringbone wool-blend straight-leg pants (right)