Pretty as a Rose: Discover Les Merveilleuses LADURÉE’s New Beauty Collection

by

Founded in the mid-19th century, Ladurée began as a patisserie and salon that embodies the French philosophy known as art de vivre (art of living). Famed for its innovative edible jewelry, the brand later launched a cosmetics line, Les Merveilleuses LADURÉE, which embraces the same ideal – inspiring women to find enchantment through all five senses.

This holiday, the brand is introducing a range of products with particular focus on its Rose Ladurée collection, a limited-edition selection inspired by the petals and fragrance of the flower.

Limited Edition Rose Ladurée

Much like the brand’s regular face color, this blush doesn’t come in a loose or pressed powder, but in the shape of rose petals in a beautiful swan-shaped container. We love the deep cool-toned shade of pink, perfect to give the cheeks a youthful, just-pinched look. ¥12,000

Limited Edition Cheek Brush

If you love Les Merveilleuses Ladurée’s original makeup brush line, you’ll be thrilled to see this new take on their classic model. Opting for a cool silver-blue and pearl-white handle, this brush certainly takes inspiration from a winter wonderland. To use, simply swirl softly over your rose petals and apply to the apples of your cheeks. ¥6,000

Eau de Parfum Amour de Merveilleuse

Created as a nighttime scent, this perfume offers hints of spice and fresh citrus thanks to nutmeg essence and a blend of lemon oils to enhance the natural fragrance of tuberoses. Spray on the inside of your wrists and on the back on your neck before a night out or a special occasion. ¥10,000 (50ml)

For more information, go to www.lm-laduree.com/en/

Sponsored Post

What's New

A Guide to Using Your Japanese Hanko
Japanese Sleepwear Brand Gelato Pique Collabs with Joël Robuchon for a Chic, Cozy Collection
Chim↑Pom – The Provocative Japanese Art Collective That is Daring Convention
Tokyo Daddy Issues: Soak Your Children in Wine and Coffee

Trending

Fall Fling: Savor the Changing Foliage on These Weekend Jaunts
Experience the Sweet Life in Jiyugaoka: An Area Guide
Discover the Hiking Trails and Autumn Foliage of Yatsugatake
The Ultimate Guide to Autumn Foliage In and Around Tokyo

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like