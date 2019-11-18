Pretty as a Rose: Discover Les Merveilleuses LADURÉE’s New Beauty Collection

Founded in the mid-19th century, Ladurée began as a patisserie and salon that embodies the French philosophy known as art de vivre (art of living). Famed for its innovative edible jewelry, the brand later launched a cosmetics line, Les Merveilleuses LADURÉE, which embraces the same ideal – inspiring women to find enchantment through all five senses.

This holiday, the brand is introducing a range of products with particular focus on its Rose Ladurée collection, a limited-edition selection inspired by the petals and fragrance of the flower.

Limited Edition Rose Ladurée

Much like the brand’s regular face color, this blush doesn’t come in a loose or pressed powder, but in the shape of rose petals in a beautiful swan-shaped container. We love the deep cool-toned shade of pink, perfect to give the cheeks a youthful, just-pinched look. ¥12,000

Limited Edition Cheek Brush

If you love Les Merveilleuses Ladurée’s original makeup brush line, you’ll be thrilled to see this new take on their classic model. Opting for a cool silver-blue and pearl-white handle, this brush certainly takes inspiration from a winter wonderland. To use, simply swirl softly over your rose petals and apply to the apples of your cheeks. ¥6,000

Eau de Parfum Amour de Merveilleuse

Created as a nighttime scent, this perfume offers hints of spice and fresh citrus thanks to nutmeg essence and a blend of lemon oils to enhance the natural fragrance of tuberoses. Spray on the inside of your wrists and on the back on your neck before a night out or a special occasion. ¥10,000 (50ml)

For more information, go to www.lm-laduree.com/en/

Sponsored Post