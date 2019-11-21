Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store

Mitsukoshi department store is a giant in its field. While the Ginza and Shinjuku branches have become a must-visit if you’re going on a luxury shopping spree in Tokyo, the original store located in historically rich Nihombashi slips through the cracks. This results in many missing out on the beautiful architecture and services the flagship store has to offer.

Nihombashi Mitsukoshi’s exterior echoes the buildings of 18th-century Europe and features decorative moldings above every entrance as well as a generous dose of marble from floor to ceiling. Considering its long history, which dates back to the 17th century, and its many innovative offerings that helped to define the department store as one of the best in the country, it’s no surprise the Nihombashi location was designated an Important Cultural Property in 2016 and won the title of the Hallmark of Japan.