8 Top Street Style Looks From Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo is known for its eclectic street style, and what better time to hunt down the most out-there looks than during fashion week? So, while the models strutted their stuff on the runways of Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo Spring/Summer 2020, we captured the best of the street catwalks in Shibuya, Harajuku and Omotesando.

New and thrifted pieces get mashed up beautifully by @tarnya.joy and @yuki_avocado. A muted palette by Tarnya finds expression in Yuki’s clutch, while a coral haori is mirrored in a silk button-up and tangerine nails. Is subtle color coordination the new twinning?

Animal print, stripes and tartan power clash for the new twenty-twenties Tokyo by @__yuu__kiiiiiiii.

We love this repurposed vintage fabric with graphic Seventies florals, especially paired with chunky gold chain-necklace layers. @hochan9325.

Cinched waists and hard lines combined with soft fabrics evoke a Russian winter fairytale. @__kjboy__ and @17_pwo are all about monochromatic soft goth.

This texture-blending trio brings all the trends together in one frame. Lust list: @al_ice039’s fuschia blazer, @x__hcst__gram__x’s chunky sneaker and Bao Bao prism tote combo, and @obake_art’s pussy-bow blouse topped with plaid beret.

@hocicuzu juxtaposes an oversized knit with fitted pencil skirt, while drawing the eye downwards from statement brooch to white knee-high mod boots.

Crimson and chocolate color-blocking with multidimensional layering create a dramatic silhouette. A mint-green mani and gold accessories complete @eri_965’s look.

@kn_tky shows us how to keep warm in leather shorts during fall (mid-calf athletic socks). Also, how can we possibly get through winter without this gorgeous jade, asymmetric, drop-shoulder knit?

Compiled by David Jaskiewicz, Lisandra Moor and Annemarie Luck
Photographs by David Jaskiewicz

