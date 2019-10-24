Tokyo’s Top 7 Halloween Parties for 2019

If you want to avoid the madness at Shibuya Crossing this Halloween but still want to get decked out in costume and celebrate the spirit of the season, then check out some of these more organized spooky events happening in Tokyo.

On the two weeks leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar at Grand Hyatt Tokyo crafts some very Instagram-worthy Halloween-themed cocktails. Pick your poison and sip on cocktails such as Eyeballs, or choose one of the test tube “wisdom shots” that change color as you pour in mysterious mixtures to complete the shots. When: October 24-31

Where: The Oak Door Veuve Clicquot “Yelloween” French Champagne house Veuve Clicquot conducts an elegant, stylish Halloween soiree at 1OAK TOKYO. Sip on fine Champagne at this mystical, mysterious “haunted manor” where time and space intersect, and nothing is as it appears. Performance artist Viktoria Modesta (feature image) delivers an exclusive, astounding performance conceptualized specifically for the Yellow Night. When: October 25

Where: 1OAK