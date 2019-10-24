Tokyo’s Top 7 Halloween Parties for 2019

If you want to avoid the madness at Shibuya Crossing this Halloween but still want to get decked out in costume and celebrate the spirit of the season, then check out some of these more organized spooky events happening in Tokyo.
The Oak Door Spooky Halloween Laboratory
On the two weeks leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar at Grand Hyatt Tokyo crafts some very Instagram-worthy Halloween-themed cocktails. Pick your poison and sip on cocktails such as Eyeballs, or choose one of the test tube “wisdom shots” that change color as you pour in mysterious mixtures to complete the shots.
When: October 24-31
Where: The Oak Door
Veuve Clicquot “Yelloween”
French Champagne house Veuve Clicquot conducts an elegant, stylish Halloween soiree at 1OAK TOKYO. Sip on fine Champagne at this mystical, mysterious “haunted manor” where time and space intersect, and nothing is as it appears. Performance artist Viktoria Modesta (feature image) delivers an exclusive, astounding performance conceptualized specifically for the Yellow Night.
When: October 25
Where: 1OAK
Back From The Grave 30th Anniversary Halloween Ball
Tokyo garage, punk and surf scene luminaries from the Back From The Grave collective are putting on the 30th Anniversary edition of their renowned costumed Halloween Ball at Shinjuku Loft in lovely Kabukicho. More than 50 bands are scheduled including such legendary home-grown outfits as well as US bands The Mummies and Phantom Surfers.
When: October 26–27
Where: Shinjuku Loft
Trader Vic’s Tokyo Halloween DJ Night Buffet
The chefs at Trader Vic’s Tokyo at The New Otani get into the seasonal spirit with a selection of suitable spooky Halloween menus. In addition to DJ music that will get guests into the Halloween mood, winners of the best Halloween costume contest will receive a dinner voucher.
When: October 26–27
Where: Hotel New Otani
Halloween Party @ Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel
This masquerade ball (masquerade masks required) is truly a one-of-a-kind Halloween bash complete with DJs and artists such as Maki Nomiya, Shuya Okino, Tanaka Tomoyuki (Fantastic Plastic Machine), Takaaki Umezawa and more. There will also be a Peking opera performance, a tea ceremony, live calligraphy and even pole dancing.
When: October 31
Where: Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel
Cyber Japan X Big Halloween Party
The Cyber Japan dancers take the stage at WOMB for a night of flirty, freaky, Halloween fun! The Shibuya club scene staple serves up its usual EDM and house mix for seasonal spooky times and guarantees your fix of cute girls in cute costumes as idol dance team Cyber Japan puts on a live performance that is sure to get even a vampire’s pulse racing.
When: October 31
Where: WOMB
TRUNK (HOTEL) Autumn Cocktails
The lounge bar TRUNK (LOUNGE) at the boutique hotel TRUNK (HOTEL) in Jingumae offers cocktails using seasonal Japanese ingredients. The long cocktail Never Mind is made with homemade liqueur using domestic pear and sencha syrup. A brandy-based cocktail Fig & Cheese uses seasonal figs and mascarpone cheese. Try the original Muscats cocktail, inspired by Shibuya Cat Street, the refreshing Grape Hunter, a blend of Merlot grape juice and fresh citrus, The Mont Blanc, and the frozen cocktail Masbhmarron.
When: Until November 30
Where: TRUNK (HOTEL)
