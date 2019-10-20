20 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: October 25–27

Japan’s largest ramen event returns to Komazawa Olympic Park for 12 days of top notch noodle action. Sample a wide variety of noodle textures, broths and toppings, as well as regional ramen specialities from Hokkaido, Kyushu and elsewhere in Japan.

Take a test drive, watch some drone racing and check out custom builds, super cars, racing cars, mobility models and so much more at one of the world’s biggest motor shows taking over Tokyo Big Sight and the Odaiba area through November 4.

This mammoth parade and festival on October 27 boasts more than 2,000 performers from all over the country dancing, prancing, and shuffling their way down Chuo Dori in Nihonbashi – the heart of Japan.

This corridor of books lining the sidewalks of Yasukuni Street is a sight to behold at this annual festival at Jimbocho in Kanda – Tokyo’s book lover’s paradise. Also see a book fair with rare and valuable books, workshops and special performances.