Yuni Yoshida’s Solo Exhibition is Coming to Harajuku

Yuni Yoshida is one of the busiest graphic designers in all of Japan. Her striking visuals are constantly being sought after by some of the biggest names and brands out there, from Naomi Watanabe to Mercedes-Benz, Kirin, LOWRYS FARM, Gen Hoshino and many more. And you can find out exactly why Yoshida is so popular by visiting her upcoming solo exhibition.

“Dinalog” will be held from November 15 to December 1 at the Laforet Museum Harajuku, for which Yuni Yoshida has previously designed some promotional campaign visuals. The exhibit will include a mix of new and old works by Yoshida, as well as some sketches to better help visitors understand the artist’s process. It will be a one-of-a-kind chance to experience the creative, vivid, mesmerizing, and complex style of one of Japan’s greatest living graphic designers.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).