13 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 13–16

Apparently Japan celebrates Respect for the Aged Day (recognized as a national holiday this Monday, September 16) by guzzling loads of brewskis as not one, not two, but three different beer festivals are scheduled for this upcoming holiday weekend in Tokyo. Knock back a few cold ones with Gramps and enjoy the upcoming intoxicating events.

Two days, 40 breweries, 320 unique beers: the world’s craziest beer festival returns to Tokyo at the new upscale waterside oasis, Shibuya Stream. Tea For Peace Taste over 100 different varieties of tea from all over Japan and the world at the fifth Tea For Peace event, held alongside the farmer’s market in the inner courtyard of United Nations University. Yogafest Yokohama 2019 Top instructors from around the world gather to lead indoor and outdoor seminars and classes. Also find food booths and a variety of stalls selling yoga-related goods.

The Ebisu Beer Festival holds its annual celebration at Yebisu beer’s birthplace. Special edition beers will be available alongside plenty of cold Yebisu to enjoy in the outdoor beer garden. Ishioka Festival 2019 in Ibaraki Prefecture This annual celebration in Ibaraki Prefecture dates back 1,000 years and is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with decorated festival floats and lion mask performances.