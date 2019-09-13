13 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 13–16

Apparently Japan celebrates Respect for the Aged Day (recognized as a national holiday this Monday, September 16) by guzzling loads of brewskis as not one, not two, but three different beer festivals are scheduled for this upcoming holiday weekend in Tokyo. Knock back a few cold ones with Gramps and enjoy the upcoming intoxicating events.
Belgian Beer Weekend Tokyo
Relax with friends, kick back with live music and refresh with proper glasses (no plastic here!) of smooth, fruity and fun Belgian beer at Roppongi Hills Arena.
De Beren Gieren Japan Tour
Speaking of Belgians, catch this adventurous, award-winning jazz trio at Belgian Beer Weekend on September 16 or at Shibuya Club Quattro on September 13.
Tokyo Game Show 2019
One of the world’s largest gaming shows descends on Makuhari Messe for a weekend of gaming action and innovation.
Ultra Japan 2019
Tahiti Festa 2019
This celebration of Tahitian culture at Venus Fort brings a slice of South Pacific paradise to Tokyo with authentic cuisine and drinks such as Tahiti’s famous Hinano beer and Rotui pineapple juice.
Jacob Collier @ Ebisu Garden Hall
Mikkeller Beer Celebration Tokyo 2019
Two days, 40 breweries, 320 unique beers: the world’s craziest beer festival returns to Tokyo at the new upscale waterside oasis, Shibuya Stream.
Tea For Peace
Taste over 100 different varieties of tea from all over Japan and the world at the fifth Tea For Peace event, held alongside the farmer’s market in the inner courtyard of United Nations University.
Yogafest Yokohama 2019
Ebisu Beer Festival 2019
The Ebisu Beer Festival holds its annual celebration at Yebisu beer’s birthplace. Special edition beers will be available alongside plenty of cold Yebisu to enjoy in the outdoor beer garden.
Ishioka Festival 2019 in Ibaraki Prefecture
Ark Hills Autumn Festival 2019
Over the three-day period, visitors can enjoy a jam-packed schedule featuring Bon festival dancing, traditional games, festival booths, music, performances and more.
Amp. Friday 13th Rock & Funk the Night
Friday the 13th is not a night to fear. It is a night to get your rock and funk on. Amp. brings a unique selection of Japan’s underground rock and funk bands to Shibuya Nob.
