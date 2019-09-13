Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
13 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 13–16

Apparently Japan celebrates Respect for the Aged Day (recognized as a national holiday this Monday, September 16) by guzzling loads of brewskis as not one, not two, but three different beer festivals are scheduled for this upcoming holiday weekend in Tokyo. Knock back a few cold ones with Gramps and enjoy the upcoming intoxicating events.

Belgian Beer Weekend Tokyo

Relax with friends, kick back with live music and refresh with proper glasses (no plastic here!) of smooth, fruity and fun Belgian beer at Roppongi Hills Arena.

Belgian jazz band De Beren Gieren
©Grégoire Verbeke

De Beren Gieren Japan Tour

Speaking of Belgians, catch this adventurous, award-winning jazz trio at Belgian Beer Weekend on September 16 or at Shibuya Club Quattro on September 13.

Tokyo Game Show 2019

One of the world’s largest gaming shows descends on Makuhari Messe for a weekend of gaming action and innovation.

Ultra Japan 2019

This worldwide electronic music festival celebrates its fifth year in Japan. This year’s stellar artist lineup includes Afrojack, Dash Berlin and DJ Aoki.

Tahiti-Festa

Tahiti Festa 2019

This celebration of Tahitian culture at Venus Fort brings a slice of South Pacific paradise to Tokyo with authentic cuisine and drinks such as Tahiti’s famous Hinano beer and Rotui pineapple juice.

Musician Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier @ Ebisu Garden Hall

Two-time Grammy award winning musician Jacob Collier performs his “one man orchestra” at Ebisu Garden Hall on September 13.

Mikkeller Beer Celebration Tokyo 2019

Two days, 40 breweries, 320 unique beers: the world’s craziest beer festival returns to Tokyo at the new upscale waterside oasis, Shibuya Stream.

Tea for Peace tea cup

Tea For Peace

Taste over 100 different varieties of tea  from all over Japan and the world at the fifth Tea For Peace event, held alongside the farmer’s market in the inner courtyard of United Nations University.

Yogafest Yokohama 2019

Top instructors from around the world gather to lead indoor and outdoor seminars and classes. Also find food booths and a variety of stalls selling yoga-related goods.

Ebisu Beer Festival 2019

The Ebisu Beer Festival holds its annual celebration at Yebisu beer’s birthplace. Special edition beers will be available alongside plenty of cold Yebisu to enjoy in the outdoor beer garden.

Ishioka Festival at Night

Ishioka Festival 2019 in Ibaraki Prefecture

This annual celebration in Ibaraki Prefecture dates back 1,000 years and is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with decorated festival floats and lion mask performances.

Ark Hills Autumn Festival 2019

Over the three-day period, visitors can enjoy a jam-packed schedule featuring Bon festival dancing, traditional games, festival booths, music, performances and more.

The Japanese band lo-fi discotheque

Amp. Friday 13th Rock & Funk the Night

Friday the 13th is not a night to fear. It is a night to get your rock and funk on. Amp. brings a unique selection of Japan’s underground rock and funk bands to Shibuya Nob.

 

