TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019

View Gallery
17 Photos
Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Nurse Moka, Designer Chikashi and Lunan Blue from Brand Control at the Death Disco party at Tokyu Cerulean Tower Hotel.

Nurse Moka, Designer Chikashi and Lunan Blue from Brand Control at the Death Disco party at Tokyu Cerulean Tower Hotel

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Andaz Tokyo General Manager Ross Cooper and washi artist Tetsuya Nagata at the Andaz Hotel Salon

Andaz Tokyo General Manager Ross Cooper and washi artist Tetsuya Nagata at the Andaz Hotel Salon

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Kennedy Fintan Nnaji with Salvadorian ambassador Martha Lidia Zelayandia Cisneros at the IBLA dinner

Kennedy Fintan Nnaji with Salvadorian ambassador Martha Lidia Zelayandia Cisneros at the IBLA dinner

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Salvatore Moltisanti and Lady Dewi Sukarno thanking the guests at the georgous IBLA dinner

Salvatore Moltisanti and Lady Dewi Sukarno thanking the guests at the georgous IBLA dinner

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Lyric tenor opera singer Roberto di Candido with Nahfconnects CEO Kennedy Fintan Nnaji at the IBLA dinner

Lyric tenor opera singer Roberto di Candido with Nahfconnects CEO Kennedy Fintan Nnaji at the IBLA dinner

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Salvatore Moltisanti and Michael Yasenak enjoying the IBLA dinner

Salvatore Moltisanti and Michael Yasenak enjoying the IBLA dinner

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
IBLA Grand Prize founder Salvatore Moltisanti, Lady Dewi Sukarno, IBLA New York Director Michael Yasenak and the numerous singers and musicians at the IBLA Grand Prize Concert

IBLA Grand Prize founder Salvatore Moltisanti, Lady Dewi Sukarno, IBLA New York Director Michael Yasenak and the numerous singers and musicians at the IBLA Grand Prize Concert

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
The Nicaraguan ambassador with his taiko teacher Ueno-sensei at the ambassador's residence

The Nicaraguan ambassador with his taiko teacher Ueno-sensei at the ambassador's residence

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Nicaraguan ambassador Rodrigo Coronel Kinloch monkeying about with fellow embassy staff Maria Viviana Shojima at the ambassador's residence

Nicaraguan ambassador Rodrigo Coronel Kinloch monkeying about with fellow embassy staff Maria Viviana Shojima at the ambassador's residence

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Director of the JRA Masayuki Goto, the Irish Ambassador, Irish Deputy Head of Mission Peter Neary and other JRA employees at the Irish ambassador's residence

Director of the JRA Masayuki Goto, the Irish Ambassador, Irish Deputy Head of Mission Peter Neary and other JRA employees at the Irish ambassador's residence

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
The Irish ambassador, Irish harpist Naka Yasuko, Kerry CEO Yumi Takamura, Alex Shapiro, and the Ireland Japan chamber of commerce's Yoshihiro Tsuchiya at the Irish ambassador's residence

The Irish ambassador, Irish harpist Naka Yasuko, Kerry CEO Yumi Takamura, Alex Shapiro, and the Ireland Japan chamber of commerce's Yoshihiro Tsuchiya at the Irish ambassador's residence

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Father Donal Doyle, the Irish ambassador, and Pacapaca Farm owner Harry Sweeney at the Irish ambassador's residence

Father Donal Doyle, the Irish ambassador, and Pacapaca Farm owner Harry Sweeney at the Irish ambassador's residence

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Irish ambassador Paul Kavanagh thanking Keyaki-kai chairman Seiichi Matsui for helping organize the St. Patrick's Day parade in Omotesando

Irish ambassador Paul Kavanagh thanking Keyaki-kai chairman Seiichi Matsui for helping organize the St. Patrick's Day parade in Omotesando

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Dance instructor Masaya Yamamoto with entrepreneur Miyuki Mine after the IBLA concert

Dance instructor Masaya Yamamoto with entrepreneur Miyuki Mine after the IBLA concert

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
The Japan Race Federation's (JRA) Osamu Yamamoto and Keiichiro Fujimura at a lunch thanking them at the Irish ambassador's residence

The Japan Race Federation's (JRA) Osamu Yamamoto and Keiichiro Fujimura at a lunch thanking them at the Irish ambassador's residence

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
British musician and DJ Alex Metric spinning an intimate set at the Death Disco party

British musician and DJ Alex Metric spinning an intimate set at the Death Disco party

Tokyo Weekender
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Designer Chikashi with legendary musician manager/DJ Alan McGee at the Tokyu Cerulean Tower Hotel

Designer Chikashi with legendary musician manager/DJ Alan McGee at the Tokyu Cerulean Tower Hotel

In this month’s TW Social, we met with talented creators and artists, including opera singer Roberto di Candido and British musician and DJ Alex Metric, and stopped by the Irish ambassador’s residence…

View Comments

You Might Also Like

Powered by ENGAWA K.K.


© 2018 - 2019 Tokyo Weekender All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.