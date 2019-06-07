TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
IBLA Grand Prize founder Salvatore Moltisanti, Lady Dewi Sukarno, IBLA New York Director Michael Yasenak and the numerous singers and musicians at the IBLA Grand Prize Concert
IBLA Grand Prize founder Salvatore Moltisanti, Lady Dewi Sukarno, IBLA New York Director Michael Yasenak and the numerous singers and musicians at the IBLA Grand Prize Concert
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Nicaraguan ambassador Rodrigo Coronel Kinloch monkeying about with fellow embassy staff Maria Viviana Shojima at the ambassador's residence
Nicaraguan ambassador Rodrigo Coronel Kinloch monkeying about with fellow embassy staff Maria Viviana Shojima at the ambassador's residence
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Director of the JRA Masayuki Goto, the Irish Ambassador, Irish Deputy Head of Mission Peter Neary and other JRA employees at the Irish ambassador's residence
Director of the JRA Masayuki Goto, the Irish Ambassador, Irish Deputy Head of Mission Peter Neary and other JRA employees at the Irish ambassador's residence
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
The Irish ambassador, Irish harpist Naka Yasuko, Kerry CEO Yumi Takamura, Alex Shapiro, and the Ireland Japan chamber of commerce's Yoshihiro Tsuchiya at the Irish ambassador's residence
The Irish ambassador, Irish harpist Naka Yasuko, Kerry CEO Yumi Takamura, Alex Shapiro, and the Ireland Japan chamber of commerce's Yoshihiro Tsuchiya at the Irish ambassador's residence
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
Irish ambassador Paul Kavanagh thanking Keyaki-kai chairman Seiichi Matsui for helping organize the St. Patrick's Day parade in Omotesando
Irish ambassador Paul Kavanagh thanking Keyaki-kai chairman Seiichi Matsui for helping organize the St. Patrick's Day parade in Omotesando
TW Social: What We Got Up To in May 2019
The Japan Race Federation's (JRA) Osamu Yamamoto and Keiichiro Fujimura at a lunch thanking them at the Irish ambassador's residence
The Japan Race Federation's (JRA) Osamu Yamamoto and Keiichiro Fujimura at a lunch thanking them at the Irish ambassador's residence
View Comments