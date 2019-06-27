Hotel Intergate Kanazawa

Perfect for those want to do some sightseeing, this Kanazawa hotel has a coffee counter in the center of the lobby that represents Japan’s traditional tea ceremony and the everyday life of Kanazawa. Feel a sense of the history and culture of the city through the hotel’s design and decor, including the walls which are inspired by the ishigaki (stone walls) of Kanazawa Castle and translated into a contemporary design.
Address: 2-5 Takaokacho, Kanazawa city, Ishikawa Prefecture
Website: www.intergatehotels.jp/kanazawa/
Tel: 076-260-7200
