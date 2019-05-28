“Sushi Zai” In Hiroo Takes Japan’s Most Famous Dish To A New Level

On May 20, the “Sushi Zai” restaurant opened in the affluent Shibuya neighborhood of Hiroo with the goal of perfecting one of the most classic Japanese dishes ever. Their secret is combining traditional methods of preparing sushi with revolutionary gastronomical techniques and serving the resulting creations in a quiet, homey atmosphere.

The “Zai” in the restaurant’s name comes from the Japanese word “zaikyou,” meaning one’s home/hometown. It’s meant to convey a cozy image of a family place where tradition and comfort meet in perfect harmony. Some of Japan’s top designers of sushi establishments worked tirelessly to bring this image to life with the restaurant’s interior. The food itself is handled by Zai’s head chef who spent years honing their craft at the Michelin star-studded sushi restaurant Sushi YUU.

For more information, visit the PR Times (Japanese only).