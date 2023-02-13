The Igor Moiseyev Ballet in Tokyo at the festival of cultural exchange and initiat ...
2022 Tokyo Gala Party hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jap ...
Algeria's 68th Algeria National Day Reception: H.E. Mr. Larbi Katti, Ambassador of ...
His Excellency Mr. Lulama Smuts Ngonyama Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ...
The 2022 ACCJ Charity Ball at the Hilton Tokyo. From left to right: Om Prakash, AC ...
Coffee and NFT art event hosted by the Embassy of El Salvador in Tokyo. From left ...
Welcome reception for Usain Bolt at the Tokyo American Club hosted by STEP APP. Fr ...
Special piano recital performed by Mexican pianist Alejandro Vela at the Mexican E ...
Presenting “Bird’s Eye View of Estonian History” by Mr. Mart Laar, Former Pr ...
Charity concert held at the Angola Embassy. From left to right: Dr. Masato Nakajim ...
Commemorating 125 years of Diplomatic Relations between Chile and Japan. From left ...
Celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup with "Table football" tournament at the Goethe ...
Her Excellency Ms. Aleksandra Kovač Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ...
Commemorating 125 years of Diplomatic Relations between Chile and Japan. Attending ...
H.E. Mr. Waleed Siam, Ambassador, Representative of the Permanent General Mission ...