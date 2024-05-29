Japan Life
TW Social: What We Got Up To in March and April 2024
Black Eyed Peas returned to Japan for a special concert for GMO Sonic 2024. From left to right: will.i.am and Ceremony President Tsukasa Shiga.
TW Social
TW Social: What We Got Up To in March and April 2024
Checking in on Tokyo’s vibrant social scene
By
Liam Ramshaw
May 29, 2024
Black Eyed Peas returned to Japan for a special concert for GMO Sonic 2024. From l ...
Celebrating the contestants of the Tokyo Belly Dance Association at R3 in Roppongi ...
Celebrating Miss International Queen Japan 2024, Rin Tsuchiya flanked by runner up ...
Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations betw ...
The Jamaican Ambassador H.E. Ms. Shorna-Kay M. Richards hosted a reception on the ...
Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations betw ...
Celebrating the 28th "Internationales Grünkohltreffen" at the Westin Tokyo. From ...
Charity concert held at the Belgium Embassy in Tokyo in support of the victims of ...
Celebrating the 120th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of ...
On January 12, 2024, H.E. Mr. Carlos Peré, Ambassador of Panama to Japan, handed ...
Celebrating the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations bet ...
The Spanish embassy in collaboration with The Tokyo American Club, hosted the glam ...
Hosting a special dinner for the Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, Kengo Oishi. Por ...
Celebrating Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day at The Okura Tokyo. The ...
Celebrating Ireland's national holiday, St. Patrick's Day at The Okura Tokyo. From ...
Celebrating Bertrand Baguette's birthday party at Lex Tokyo. The Nissan 2022 Super ...
