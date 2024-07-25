Japan Life
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June and July 2024
Famous entertainer Steven Haynes and Leslie Key with friends at the opening of the 'Super LVMH - Art De Vivre' photo exhibition, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Tokyo Rainbow Pride.
TW Social
TW Social: What We Got Up To in June and July 2024
Checking in on Tokyo’s vibrant social scene
By
Liam Ramshaw
July 25, 2024
Celebrating the Tokyo-Berlin City Partnership's 30th Anniversary at the German Emb ...
NFL player Samson Ebukam of the Indianapolis Colts enjoys a well-deserved vacation ...
Ambassador Vítor Sereno of Portugal inaugurated the “Kengo Kuma & Portugal” ...
Former Ferrari F1 driver Jean Alesi, singer Genki Iwahashi and Jean Alesi's son Gi ...
Launching the U.S.-Japan baseball exchange. From left to right: Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ...
The U.S. Embassy hosted an intimate conversation on 'Afro-Mingei' between U.S. Amb ...
Ambassador Octavio Cortes and Patricia Cortes, accompanied by Mrs. Yuko Kishida, s ...
Philippine Ambassador Mylene J. Garcia-Albano (4th from left) celebrates the 126th ...
Celebrating 'Eid Al Fitr' at the Indonesian Ambassador's Residence. From left to r ...
Attending the film screening of “Songs of Kamui: Kamui no Uta” hosted by Glob ...
Famous entertainer Steven Haynes and Leslie Key with friends at the opening of the ...
Celebrating Connection's 75th Anniversary Gala at the Tokyo American Club. Connect ...
Norman Reedus in Japan to promote another season of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ...
Michel Bielecki, Mrs. Akie Abe, widow of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and C ...
At the red carpet event for the launch of “Bob Marley: One Love,” Shun Matsuo ...
