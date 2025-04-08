Japan Life
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January and February 2025
Emmy wining show "Shogun" Casts. From left)Tokuma Nishioka, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Yuuka Kouri, Yuki Kedouin.
TW Social
TW Social: What We Got Up To in January and February 2025
By
David Schneider
April 8, 2025
Egyptian Ambassador H.E. Ayman Aly Kamel and his spouse, Ghada Kamel, celebrating ...
Photographer Benjamin Lee and Asako Hirano, Japan Market Manager of Bottega Spa, c ...
His Royal Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal of Jordan and Her Imperial Highness Pri ...
Young Italian/Japanese violinist Mina Aoki Girardelli at the Italian Ambassador's ...
French Ambassador Philippe Seton and Belgian Ambassador Antoine Evrard celebrating ...
Sumo champion-turned-entertainer Konishiki with his spouse at The Hollywood Report ...
Attending The Hollywood Reporter Japan Trailblazer Award Gala at The Peninsula Tok ...
Emmy wining show "Shogun" Casts. From left)Tokuma Nishioka, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto ...
Emmy-nominated actor Tadanobu Asano with distinguished members of Tokyo’s diplom ...
Young Italian/Japanese violinist Mina Aoki Girardelli at the Italian Ambassador's ...
From left to right: The Greek Ambassador's wife, His Excellency Mr. Nicolaos Argyr ...
Four distinguished guests at The Hollywood Reporter Trailblazer Award Gala. From l ...
At The Hollywood Reporter Japan Trailblazer Award Gala. From left to right: MC Cl ...
Attending The Hollywood Reporter Japan Trailblazer Award Gala at The Peninsula Tok ...
Three distinguished grand dames celebrating at The Trailblazer Award Gala at The P ...
The Hollywood Reporter’s Asia Bureau Editor, Patrick Brzeski, award winner Tadan ...
