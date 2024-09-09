Japan Life
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August and September 2024
Miss Universe Japan National Director Hiroko Mima and newly crowned Miss Universe Japan 2024 Kaya Chakrabortty at Yamano Hall in Shinjuku.
TW Social
TW Social: What We Got Up To in August and September 2024
Checking in on Tokyo’s vibrant social scene
By
David Schneider
September 9, 2024
Miss Universe Japan National Director Hiroko Mima and newly crowned Miss Universe ...
Alex Ramirez establishes Japan Breeze — Asia's first Japanese team to participat ...
Chilean Ambassador H.E. Mr. Ricardo G. Rojas (center) hosted a dinner evening for ...
Celebrating Ecuador's National Day, also know as Día del Primer Grito de Independ ...
Celebrating Ecuadorian Independence Day at Meiji Kinenkan, US embassy, Deputy Chie ...
On the occasion of Japan and Türkiye celebrating the centenary of the establishme ...
Portugal Ambassador H.E. Mr. Vítor Sereno saying farewell to the 1st Secretary of ...
Katsura Sunshine, traditional Japanese rakugo comic storyteller, with THR Japan co ...
Formula 1 motorsports expert Antoine Malin bids farewell as he relocates to Dubai, ...
2023 winners Yukari (left), Elegant Class winner, and Yasue, Sophisticated Class w ...
Entertainer Steven A. Haynes, General Manager of Givenchy Beauty Japan Momo Kanaya ...
Jane Aiko Yamano, Chairwoman of Yamano Beauty College and her spouse enjoying this ...
Members of the Tokyo American Club Nihombashi and Azabudai branch for the annual c ...
Famed author Madeleine Umewaka and Joni Waka enjoying a special art IMPROTECH perf ...
JAXA Astronaut Koichi Wakata, the first Japanese commander of the ISS, celebrating ...
Celebrating a grand reception on the occasion of “Russia Day” at the Russian E ...
