The new issue of Tokyo Weekender is out today and available at stockists throughout Tokyo! This editions’s cover star is Avantgardey, the 17-person dance crew known for their matching bob haircuts, high school uniforms and, of course, their wildly entertaining performances which are carried out in perfect sync and with a dazzlingly wide array of facial expressions. We spoke to the group — plus their choreographer and creative mastermind, Akane — about their creative process, their dreams for the future and what they hope to convey to the world through their dance.

Elsewhere in the issue, we have an interview with the filmmaker Ema Ryan Yamazaki, whose touching and closely observed documentary The Making of a Japanese follows the intricacies of the Japanese public school system through the eyes of several elementary school students; a close look at the dramatic, experimental and architectural designs of Jinki Naomatsu; a profile of Kenjiro Hashida, whose inventive and dynamic omakase course attracts celebrities and notable individuals from all over the world; a chat with Kyle Hanagami, a choreographer who’s worked with stars like Blackpink, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears; a neighborhood guide to salaryman paradise Shinbashi; fascinating and unique travel recommendations in Fukuoka, Kamakura, Shikinejima, Yokohama and Sapporo; and much more.

These articles will be making their way to the website over the course of the next month. In the meantime, you can the entire issue below: