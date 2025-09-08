Ginza is Tokyo’s most polished playground, a place where designer flagships meet centuries-old department stores. In winter, the streets shimmer with festive illuminations, elaborate window displays and a sense of celebration in the air. It’s a district that blends international glamour with Japanese refinement, making it equally suited to indulgent shopping sprees, stylish dining or simply taking in the atmosphere.

Conveniently located, with an endless array of fine-dining options and enough shopping to fill a lifetime, Ginza ranks among Tokyo’s most desirable places to stay. For a hotel that channels the neighborhood’s elegance, we recommend Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier, which has the distinction of being the tallest building in the district.

With its impressive height comes breathtaking views, and it also boasts serene interiors and a variety of thoughtful, high-comfort amenities. (The Mitsui Garden hotels are known for offering a refined, comfortable stay at an affordable price point, meant to evoke the feeling of stepping into a garden, and the hotels in its Premier series provide a more luxurious and upscale version of that experience.)

Here’s how to spend two days in Tokyo’s most glamorous district, with Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier as your base.

Where To Stay: Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier

The only high-rise hotel in Ginza, Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier greets guests with a view that’s nothing short of cinematic. From the 16th-floor lobby, guests can take in the iconic glow of Tokyo Tower, the shimmering bay and the glittering lights of the city.

Part of the Premier Series by Mitsui Garden Hotels — known for properties that embody the character of their neighborhoods — the Ginza location captures the district’s blend of modern sophistication and understated warmth. Interiors are sleek and softly lit, with every guest room featuring large windows that frame the city. Forty-five rooms include bathtubs with skyline views, perfect for unwinding with tea or champagne.

Just a 5-minute walk from Shimbashi Station and 7 minutes from Ginza Station, the hotel offers effortless access to both Ginza’s attractions and the wider city, while remaining a calm, elevated retreat above it all.

Day 1

Afternoon: Arrival and Exploration

Check-in begins at 3 p.m., but arriving early means you can drop your bags and take a first stroll through Ginza’s famed streets. By afternoon, the neighborhood is alive with shoppers and afternoon tea-goers. The flagship stores of Uniqlo and MUJI are just minutes from the hotel, along with historic department stores like Wako and Mitsukoshi — perfect for browsing seasonal gifts.

Back at the hotel, take time to settle in and enjoy the atmosphere. Rooms combine soft-toned furnishings with luxurious amenities like plush bathrobes and fragrant bath salts, helping you to unwind before the night ahead.

Evening: Dinner and Drinks With a View

Stay in for dinner at Ristorante E’Volta –il cielo–, the hotel’s signature 16th-floor restaurant. Here, elegant Italian cuisine meets seasonal Japanese ingredients in artfully plated dishes. Whether you opt for a full course dinner or a simple glass of wine at the bar, the sparkling city views make it an unforgettable first night in Tokyo.

After dinner, stop by one of Ginza’s many sophisticated cocktail bars — one of which happens to be located in the hotel. Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier’s 16th-floor Cocktail Karin is a lounge by day and bar at night, offering a chic yet welcoming atmosphere and (once again) one of the best viewpoints in all of Ginza.

Outside the hotel, Bar Orchard Ginza offers a refined, intimate atmosphere with a menu that changes daily based on seasonal fruits and the bartender’s inspiration. For a more classic experience, Star Bar Ginza is an award-winning hideaway known for perfectly balanced drinks in an elegant, understated setting.

Day 2

Morning: Breakfast and Boutiques

Begin the day with the hotel’s breakfast buffet, a spread of Japanese and Western dishes featuring freshly baked bread, seasonal vegetables and delicate sweets.

With the city awake and glowing, step back into Ginza’s shopping streets. The district’s many high-end designer stores are an experience in themselves, even if you’re only window-shopping. Browse the latest collections at Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton, or explore the architecturally stunning Hermès Maison Ginza, where art exhibitions and unique interior design make the visit memorable.

Between these luxury houses, Ginza’s smaller specialty stores are equally worth visiting and full of refined and unique souvenirs to take home: Ginza Itoya for stationery lovers, Ginza Natsuno for elegant chopsticks and tableware and Kyukyodo for incense, traditional paper goods and calligraphy tools. With the hotel close at hand, it’s easy to pause for a mid-morning tea break (or just to drop off your shopping bags) before heading back out.

Midday: Light Lunch and Luxury

Ginza’s lunch options range from iconic Japanese comfort to refined culinary artistry. Kyubey, one of Tokyo’s most renowned omakase sushi restaurants, offers lunch set courses at a more affordable price point than its world-famous evening meals. Or try Ginza Mitsukoshi’s food hall for beautifully prepared bento boxes and seasonal specialties. If you’re in the mood for Western-style elegance, Shiseido Parlour offers classic yoshoku dishes like croquettes and omurice in a retro-luxury dining room.

If you didn’t take advantage of the in-room bath the night before, now’s your moment. The quiet, almost meditative feeling of soaking while watching the city move below is one of the hotel’s most memorable luxuries.

Afternoon: Leave with a Piece of Ginza

Check-out is at noon, but the concierge will store your luggage if you plan to explore further. Before leaving, take a final moment in the lobby to admire the panorama — a view that seems to gather all of Tokyo’s energy and elegance into one frame.

More Information

To book a stay at Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza Premier, click here.

To find out more about the Mitsui Garden Hotels, click here.