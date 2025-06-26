Tucked away on the coast of the Sea of Japan, Tottori Prefecture is perhaps Japan’s most spectacular and surprising hidden gem. It’s like entering another world, where centuries-old traditions continue uninterrupted among fantastical landscapes.

With its breathtaking terrain, mythic heritage, atmospheric ruins and tranquil hot spring villages, Tottori is a place that feels more dreamscape than a typical travel destination — a sublime blend of elemental beauty and living tradition.

Spectacular Sand Dunes and Regal Castle Ruins

The Tottori Sand Dunes — the prefecture’s most iconic landmark — are like nothing else in Japan. Wind-sculpted and ever-changing, they roll dramatically toward the sea, creating a cinematic, almost surreal landscape that shifts with the light and seasons.

At the eastern edge of the dunes sits The Sand Museum, an indoor museum and the only one in the world dedicated to sand sculptures. It features large-scale works created by international artists, with a new theme introduced each year — ranging from ancient civilizations to modern cultural icons.

Slightly inland, you’ll find another of the prefecture’s most notable sights: the Tottori Castle ruins, rising from the hillside above Tottori city. As dusk falls, the stone path leading up to the ruins glows with warm light, creating a dreamy and inviting atmosphere.

Sacred Stories and Living Traditions

Tottori is rich in legend and tradition. It is home to Hakuto Shrine, a coastal sanctuary with a strong connection to one of Japan’s oldest love stories, the legend of the White Rabbit of Inaba. To this day, those in search of love and luck come here to offer prayers.

The spirit of Tottori can also be felt in its traditional crafts and the beautiful performance arts that continue to thrive in the region. The shimmering twirl of the Inaba umbrella dance evokes images of summer festivals and centuries-old celebrations. The Kirin-jishi mai — a dynamic folk dance featuring a mythical creature that combines elements of a lion and a giraffe — is performed to drive away evil and bring good fortune.

Inshu washi, a high-quality handmade paper with a history dating back over 1,000 years, is still produced using traditional techniques. This enduring craft continues to be used in everything from calligraphy and interior design to contemporary art and stationery.

The magic doesn’t end here; Tottori is also known for its hot springs. From the conveniently located Tottori Onsen to the tranquil countryside settings of Yoshioka Onsen, Hamamura Onsen and Shikano, each offers a distinct experience steeped in local charm and hospitality.

More Info

Tottori Sand Dunes The Sand Museum

2083-17 Yuyama, Fukube-cho, Tottori city, Tottori Prefecture, 689-0105

Tottori Castle Ruins

2 Higashimachi, Tottori city, Tottori Prefecture, 680-0011

Hakuto Shrine

603 Hakuto, Tottori city, Tottori Prefecture, 689-0206