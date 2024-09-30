Amidst the bustling metropolis of Osaka lies a sanctuary that transcends time — the newly unveiled The Osaka Station Hotel, Autograph Collection (stylized as THE OSAKA STATION HOTEL). Situated on the hallowed grounds where the original Osaka Station opened its doors on May 11, 1874, this hotel is a tribute to the city’s rich heritage, a seamless fusion of past and present.

A Historic Stay

Stepping into the grand lobby, guests are immediately transported through 150 years of history. Spanning high-rise floors from the 30th to the 38th floor, the hotel offers 418 meticulously designed rooms that average a spacious 40 square meters. Motifs of the iron tracks that once crisscrossed the city are subtly embedded in the decor of The Lobby Lounge, reminding guests of the relentless spirit of progress that has defined Osaka for over a century.

The hotel’s unique cubical shape ensures that every room offers a stunning panoramic view of the city below. In guest rooms 140 meters above ground, the city unfolds like a living map — by day, a sprawling urban landscape; by night, a glittering sea of lights.

A Taste of Culture

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a sweet surprise — a package of Ogontoh candy, elegantly wrapped and inspired by Osaka’s ame-chan tradition, where locals give out candy as a small gesture of kindness.

To balance out with a savory flavor, The Osaka Station Hotel also offers a cup of nomu dashi, a savory broth crafted by the long-standing local brand Kansou. This welcome drink is a glimpse into the umami flavors that form the foundation of Japanese cuisine.

Seasonal Dining for All

Under the expert leadership of General Manager Shinji Sato, a master chef by trade, the hotel’s dining options are a feast for the senses. Located on the 29th floor, the all-day dining restaurant, The Moment Grill & Dining, offers a buffet menu that highlights the best seasonal ingredients from across Japan. The teppanyaki grill, Mizuki, is a spectacle of culinary artistry, and The Lobby Lounge provides a serene escape for guests looking to unwind with the hotel’s seasonal afternoon tea or a perfectly brewed coffee.

To experience The Osaka Station Hotel, Autograph Collection for yourself, visit their website.