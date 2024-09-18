Regardless of how well we look after ourselves, there may come a time when we feel tired, overwhelmed by physical and mental health issues, and have dull hair and skin. This is especially true for women, who can face challenges when going through hormonal changes including pregnancy and the postpartum period, and menopause.

Luckily, there are ways to address and overcome such issues. The Tsukimichiru series from Green Heart, which consists of a supplement, beauty serum, shampoo and an out-of-bath hair treatment for skin and hair, offers support for those suffering ill effects from mineral deficiencies, allowing them to recharge and return to peak health.

Supplemental Assistance

Treat health issues before symptoms start with the Tsukimichiru series’ supplement. This product has been found to improve glycation through multiple clinical trials, and has been endorsed by the Japan Mibyou Institute United as a “pre-disease care product” that prevents skin aging, bone aging, and blood vessel aging associated with improvement of glycation. The supplement is made with plant-derived capsules and includes an extract derived from Hiroshima oysters. Special manufacturing processes have resulted in this extract having a greater amount of essential amino acids than those obtained by boiling oysters.

Skin Reviver

Healthy skin not only contributes to physical wellness but also has a positive impact on a person’s confidence. The “ReBeauty” serum from the series is rich in minerals, amino acids, hydrolyzed eggshell membranes, and 13 different nutritional ingredients that help achieve radiant skin. The serum’s powerful hydrating qualities are mild on the skin, allowing you to enjoy skin-to-skin contact with your newborn without fear of irritation from your skincare product on your baby’s delicate skin.

Hair and Skin Help

Meanwhile, the MOON AURA shampoo and out-of-bath hair treatment present a different approach to enhancing the visible health markers connected to self-esteem. The shampoo and out-of-bath treatment, which benefit both the hair and skin, are rich in minerals and amino acids, and contain water-soluble eggshell membrane peptides that promote healthy hair and prevent hair loss, all while being less irritating to the skin. The out-of-bath treatment, a leave-in product, can be used anytime, anywhere, and as it isn’t rinsed out, it provides intense nutrition to the scalp.

Good Health Guardian

No matter your place on the gender spectrum, Green Heart is ready to assist in balancing your body and mind by addressing mineral deficiencies with its Tsukimichiru series. Radiant skin, lustrous hair and overall good health can be yours with Green Heart.

Tsukimichiru series by Green Heart Co., Ltd.

tsukimichiru.shopselect.net