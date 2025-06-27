Japan is famous for its dualities; it’s a country where kimono-clad youth tap away at smartphones and besuited business professionals bow to roadside shrines. It’s also a place where the frenetic energy of major urban centers is juxtaposed with the timeless tranquility of pastoral hot spring escapes, where generations of Japanese have retreated to heal body and mind.



Just south of Tokyo, spread across densely forested hills and valleys, lies one of these havens: Hakone. Known for centuries for its healing waters, the area has become a legendary destination for those seeking relaxation deep in nature.



Espacio The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu is among those retreats. Established in 2024, it’s composed of nine freestanding villas, cradled in a remote river valley that’s accessible only by private cable car. Each stands as its own little sanctuary, with exclusive access to the waters of Dogashima, one of Hakone’s seven legendary hot spring sources.



Each villa features exquisite amenities designed for transcendent comfort, and is adorned with sophisticated expressions of traditional Japanese craftsmanship — including kumiko woodwork, karakami paper and urushi lacquer. Guests also experience peerless omotenashi, the Japanese ethos of hospitality.

Hidden Retreat, Soothing Hot Springs

In the folk song “Hakone Hachiri,” the area’s mountains are described as immensely tall, its valleys as unfathomably deep. In centuries past, this rugged terrain was crossed by countless people walking the Tokaido, the most important of the five highways connecting Edo (modern-day Tokyo) to other corners of the country.



The Upper Reception of Espacio is along a stretch of this historical route. The building serves as a gateway to the retreat; inside, you can find replicas of samurai armor, which symbolize the casting off of worldly worries, as samurai once shed their protective attire. Fittingly, warriors and common folk alike soaked in these springs to mollify road-weary muscles.

From the Upper Reception, you’ll descend to one of Hakone’s famously deep valleys by cable car, a journey designed to showcase the splendor of Hakone’s lush nature. Roughly five minutes after boarding — and 100 meters closer to sea level — you’ll step out of the cable car into the Hayakawa River Valley, where a cluster of villas sits alongside the river like an idyllic mountain village.



This area is part of Hakone’s Miyanoshita Onsen district, and the undiluted, pure spring water that fills the villas’ baths comes straight from Dogashima — a rare privilege that provides guests with a particularly special bathing experience.

Crafted Comfort, Curated Art

Across the four seasons, the Hayakawa River Valley’s untamed wilderness envelops Espacio’s nine villas. From the murmur of the nearby river and the warbles, chirps and trills of birds to winter’s crisp fragrance of frost-touched trees and summer’s heady scent of earth and forest, a stay at Espacio places you squarely in the midst of Hakone’s rich natural world. Far from interrupting this Edenic environment, Espacio’s nine villas rise from the valley floor in perfect harmony with the landscape.



Matching the beauty that surrounds each villa is the elegance of each one’s ornamentation. All nine are unique in design and decoration, with works from Japanese artists accenting each room. Depending on where they stay, guests may fall asleep beneath intricate wooden renderings of the four protector deities of Hakone — the Kirin, Tortoise, Dragon and Phoenix — or dine next to the creations of an artisan who transforms clay, decorative karakami paper and urushi lacquer into glossy and fluid sculptural works. Silver and gold leaf, kumiko wood joinery, karakami woodblock-printed washi, calligraphy and other Japanese arts and crafts endow the Espacio villas with traditional aesthetics blended with modern flourishes.

Each villa is equipped with an artfully designed open-air bath, a refined and elegant indoor bath and a serene plunge pool. Terraces invite you to savor the essence of the valley, while welcoming living areas with generous windows provide quiet comfort and incomparable views. For an extra layer of luxury, choose one of the five villas outfitted with a sauna. Those in need of a barrier-free stay will find contentment and convenience in the well-appointed elegance of the Musubi villa.

Personalized Hospitality, Superlative Cuisine

Espacio’s unwavering attention to detail extends beyond room amenities; guests are able to brighten their stay with a choice of patterned rental yukata and seasonal photograph of Hakone for their room key. Even Espacio’s original scents and aroma diff users are imbued with originality and meaning.



Meals are crafted under the supervision of the Michelin-starred Kyoto restaurant Tominokoji Yamagishi, embracing the spirit of kaiseki while highlighting the rich, seasonal bounty of Hakone. Sake pairings, selected by renowned sommelier Keita Akaboshi, are served alongside beautifully plated dishes on handcrafted tableware, creating a fully immersive dining experience. All meals are delivered directly to each villa, ensuring both privacy and personalized hospitality.

This is a sanctuary for body, mind and spirit — a place of healing in harmony with nature. Even within this luscious landscape of steaming springs and empyrean retreats, Espacio distinguishes itself with its refined service and individualized approach. For an unrivaled experience of bespoke serenity, choose Espacio — and reap a uniquely intimate and restorative escape.

More Information

Espacio The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu

72 Miyanoshita, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa 250-0404

T: +81 460-87-9200