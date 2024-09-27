Located in one of Tokyo’s newest and largest entertainment complexes, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku aims to redefine the classic moviegoing experience, turning it into something refined, opulent and unforgettable.

With artfully designed lounges to luxuriate in before and after the film, reclining chairs, state-of-the-art sound systems and all-you-can-eat popcorn and bottomless soft drinks, this cinema allows viewers to enjoy entertainment in total comfort, tucked away in the bustling heart of Shinjuku.

A Luxurious Theater Experience

109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku is located on Tokyu Kabukicho Tower’s ninth and tenth floors, with 752 seats and eight screens, including one theater with panoramic Screen X technology. Every seat in each theater is plush and spacious, with a reclining function plus a personal side table. Additionally, each theater features surround-sound speakers, and the sound design was overseen by legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, making for an otherworldly auditory experience.

To show appreciation for the old-school craft of cinema, 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku also has a theater designated for screening movies shot on 35mm film — one of just a few theaters in Tokyo with this capability. 109 Cinemas Premium regularly screens films with English subtitles if they are available, meaning that international guests can enjoy the experience as well.

Unwind and Indulge at the Lounges and Bar

Included in the cost of every movie ticket is entry into the theater’s dedicated lounge, a lavish yet calm room with ample seating, where visitors can chat and relax before the film. The purpose of the lounge is to reset the senses to prepare for the cinematic experience that awaits; an ambient soundtrack plays overhead, and the decor of the room uses a relaxed color palette and warm lighting.

The lounge offers a variety of foods and beverages to enjoy before and during the film. At the Welcome Concession refreshment stand, complimentary all-you-can-eat popcorn and an array of bottomless soft drinks are available. Guests can also hop over to the establishment’s in-house bar, fittingly titled The Bar, for hot dogs, truffle fries, scones and a drink, whether it be something stronger — perhaps something from the extensive Japanese whiskey selection — or a non-alcoholic cocktail. The Bar also honors films that are currently playing in the theater with themed, limited-time menu items. Guests can enter the lounge an hour before their film starts to snack, sip and unwind.

For those with Class S tickets — extra-premium, ultra-spacious seats that occupy the center row of each theater — 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku also operates the Overture Premium Lounge. Entry here comes with a complimentary cocktail. This exclusive lounge space stays open until one hour after the end of the evening’s final screening, so that guests can soak in the afterglow of the film they just watched, looking over Shinjuku’s cityline.

The walls of both lounges and the reception area are adorned with curated art pieces, all of which reflect a love for cinema or the iconic neighborhood in which the theater is located — including one work that uses 35mm film, and another which utilizes traditional dye-printing techniques to pay homage to the metropolitan scenery of Shinjuku. Additionally, the far end of the lounge has large windows that overlook the Cine City Square.

Bring Home a Memory From the Post Credit Souvenir Shop

Before emerging from the theater and stepping back into the real world, guests can make a pit stop at the Post Credit souvenir shop. Along with merchandise for the movies playing, the shop also has a selection of local souvenirs and 109 Cinemas Premium’s original goods, including an aromatic diffuser of the scent used at the theater’s reception and the signature gin served at the cinema’s lounges.

109 Cinemas Premium transforms moviegoing from a casual event to an elevated outing — perfect for a special occasion, or just for a momentary cinematic escape from the chaos of the world outside.

See which movies are currently playing at 109 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku here.