Japan is a cyclist’s dream, with miles of smooth roads winding through dramatic coastlines, forested mountains and rural stretches that feel untouched by time. The pristine, seaside Awa region in southern Chiba brings all of this into reach, making it a prime destination to explore on two wheels.



Only 90 minutes from Tokyo, Awa is surprisingly accessible, yet it feels a world away. Here, coastal routes give way to quiet backroads, and gentle detours lead into charming coastal towns and oceanside cafes. With its varied terrain and immersive landscapes, the region suits cyclists of all kinds — whether you’re after a leisurely ride past shrines and rice fields or a more ambitious journey along extensive oceanfront roads.



Read on for some of the best biking routes and must-visit areas in Awa.

Kamogawa: Visit a Zen Temple and Enjoy Farm-to-Table Food

The inland hills of Kamogawa invite a slower ride, one punctuated by misty rice fields, small farms and forest temples. While you’re cycling through, be sure to stop by Choanji, a 16th-century Soto Zen temple nestled in the forest that offers guided zazen (seated meditation) experiences. With advance reservations, it’s possible to join English-language sessions, held in a traditional meditation hall.



Just minutes away, you’ll find Naeme, a hillside farm and cafe where vegetables, flowers and ideas flourish together. Its direct sales store and cafe restaurant, Naeme Farmers Stand, is housed in a renovated traditional home.

The cafe restaurant serves lunches made from just-harvested vegetables, handpicked herbs and house-made condiments. A simple open-air kitchen anchors the space, and locally grown ingredients are shared around a communal table. After your meal, you can craft your own herbal tea sachets or browse local products while gazing across the fields that supply the kitchen.

It’s the brainchild of flower designer Ryutaro Inoue, who moved to Kamogawa from Tokyo in search of a slower, land-rooted rhythm nearly a decade ago. A designer’s eye remains central to his process, from edible flowers and herbs to the overall harmony of the fields.

For Inoue, farming isn’t just about producing food — it’s also a means of nurturing local culture. “I think it’s more interesting when a farm isn’t just a production site,” he explains. “It becomes a place for exchange and learning.”

His vision is also decidedly sustainable: “If the soil is healthier 10 years from now, that’s good enough for me,” he says.

Minamiboso: A Vibrant Hub for Biking and Community

Minamiboso is known for its mountain scenery and ocean views; these alone make for a heavenly bike trip. Beyond that, though, it’s also home to Heguri Hub, a multipurpose complex centered on cycling tourism, regional revitalization and community connection. It’s also the base for Boso Adventure Tours, which offers guided rides through the surrounding countryside.

Located on the site of a former elementary school, Heguri Hub was founded by Kenji Setogawa, who moved to Minamiboso after retiring from a career in finance. Initially, it simply served as a gathering point for cycling clubs. Today, it also houses a guesthouse, solo-camping space, coworking area and a clubhouse. A new children’s park, connected to the facility, is currently under construction and set to open in late spring 2026.

As a cyclist himself, Setogawa saw potential in the area’s natural features: proximity to Tokyo, diverse terrain and light traffic. “It has hills and also flat [stretches]. The mountains and the sea are very close. It’s quite unique in Kanto.” Over time, he helped launch a local cycle tourism association, created maps and guided routes and distributed hundreds of handmade cycle racks to local businesses.

But Heguri Hub isn’t just about cycling. “We want to become a hub,” Setogawa says, “where both local people and non-local people — cyclists, non-cyclists, families, kids, people with dogs — all get meshed up in this whole area.”

His long-term vision is clear: “This place is really still unknown,” he says. “But it’s only 90 minutes from Tokyo. It should be for relaxing, retreating, well-being — a place where people can restore themselves.”

If you need to recharge with some food during your visit, Heguri Hub also has its own dedicated restaurant, Gohan-ya Iyo, which serves comforting lunch dishes made with local ingredients.

Tateyama: Awa Shrine and Awayaki

The roads flatten out as you head toward Tateyama, where long, breezy stretches make for easygoing rides. The area’s centerpiece is Awa Shrine, believed to have been founded over 2,600 years ago. It has a cycle rack, so cyclists often dismount here to walk beneath the white torii gate and through towering trees to the main sanctuary. It’s particularly mesmerizing in early April, when cherry blossoms form a pink canopy overhead.

Next door, the Tateyama Wild Bird Sanctuary offers a different kind of quiet. Designated as one of Japan’s 100 top forests, the protected wetland features walking paths, viewing towers and picnic spaces — perfect for viewing the many species of migratory birds that land here.

Tateyama is also home base for potter Cota Nishiyama, the creative mind behind Awayaki: ceramics made entirely from local clay. Nishiyama first moved to the area more than 15 years ago, drawn by the landscape and the potential he saw in its soil.

At the time, no other ceramicists in the area were using clay from the surrounding rice fields, which was considered too dense and difficult to work with. “There wasn’t anyone doing it, so I just kept at it little by little,” Nishiyama recalls.

“It didn’t go well at first,” he admits. Still, he was determined to make it work somehow. “I could have just bought clay and made pottery on my own. But this project was different. It felt like a shared challenge, like we were creating something together. It opened up new layers to my work, a totally different dimension from anything I’d done before.”

The reddish tones of his finished pieces — often left unglazed or given only minimal treatment — echo the color of the soil itself. “That reddish tint — that’s the color of Awa,” he says. “I wanted to make things that feel like they belong here.”

Today, his work appears in restaurants and ryokan not only across Japan, but also abroad. But his focus remains on his adopted home. “I’m not aiming to make luxury items,” he says. “I want to make things people here can use every day.”

For those in Tokyo, Nishiyama will be holding a solo exhibition at Green Thanks Supply in Sumida city on October 17, 18, 19 and 31 and November 1 and 2. For more info, see here.

Chikura: Local Art and Cuisine Near the Pacific Cycling Road

Few places combine ocean vistas with small-town artistry like Chikura, where the Pacific Cycling Road hugs the coastline. One beloved pit stop is Sand Café, open since 1994 and inspired by Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea. The cafe serves hand-dripped coffee, house-baked chiffon cakes and hearty curry rice dishes — all just steps from the surf. Next door, its sister shop Deck Shoes sells ocean-themed goods, art and driftwood pieces.

For a full local meal, head to Senmasa Suisan inside Roadside Station Chikura Seabreeze Kingdom. Here, the signature teppatsu aji fry (deep-fried horse mackerel) delivers on both portion and flavor. Teppatsu is regional slang for big, and these crispy golden filets more than live up to the name. Take it to go or eat in — the menu also features seafood curry and set meals that are a great reward after a long ride.



Chikura also hosts the Seaside Art Walk, a public mural project spanning over 1,500 meters of seawalls and walkways. Featuring work by more than 130 local artists and community groups, it’s one of Japan’s most colorful oceanfront cycling paths — and a moving example of how local art can shape public space.

Biking in Awa: How To Bring Your Bike by Train (or Rent One at the Station)

Getting to Awa with your bike couldn’t be easier. The JR-operated special service B.B.BASE train is designed specifically for cyclists and runs directly from Ryogoku Station in Tokyo to several points across the Boso Peninsula, including Tateyama and Awa-Kamogawa. No disassembly or bike bags required — just wheel your bike onboard.



If you’re arriving without a bike, you’ll find full rental services at Tateyama Station, with a range of models from carbon road bikes to e-bikes and mini velos. Helmets are also available for rent, and group discounts are available for larger parties.

More Info

Learn more about Chiba’s Awa region and what it has to offer here.