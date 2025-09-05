Ginza has long been Tokyo’s most glamorous shopping district — a place where heritage department stores, flagship boutiques and Michelin-starred restaurants line the streets. At the end of the year, the streets shimmer under a canopy of festive lights, the air rich with the scent of roasted chestnuts and freshly baked pastries drifting from store windows.

It’s a place made for indulgence — and for those who want to immerse themselves in the heart of it all, Hotel The Celestine Ginza offers a private sanctuary just steps from the heart of the neighborhood. With its chic interiors and impeccable service, it’s an urban hideaway where you can recharge between your shopping adventures.

Staying at Hotel The Celestine Ginza

Tucked between the glittering main avenues, The Celestine Ginza offers a tranquil retreat in a neighborhood that’s often referred to as the Fifth Avenue of Tokyo. There are just three Celestine properties scattered throughout Japan, each of which is carefully designed to highlight the unique charms of its surroundings. Here, that means blending the refinement and style of Ginza’s luxury boutiques with the warmth and intimacy of a private residence — the brand’s signature “second home” philosophy.

The concierge excels at the personal touches, from securing dinner reservations to arranging anniversary surprises like a flower box or bouquet paired with a handcrafted cake.

The hotel’s central location is ideal for those who want to step straight into Ginza’s world-class shopping, dining and entertainment, with plenty of high-end department stores and landmarks such as the Imperial Palace and Kabuki-za Theater within easy walking distance.

Keep reading to find out how to make the most of your stay in this iconic neighborhood.

Day 1

Afternoon: Arrival and Wind Down

Located just 3 minutes from Shimbashi Station and 7 from Ginza Station, Hotel The Celestine Ginza is steps away from Tokyo’s most exclusive shopping and dining districts. The moment you step inside, however, the city’s noise fades. Spacious guest rooms come with indulgent bathtubs, stylish wooden grain interiors and ambient lighting for an instant sense of calm — perfect for winding down after a long flight or a day on your feet.

Evening: Elegant Cocktails and Glittering City Views

As evening approaches, there’s no need to wander far for dinner. The hotel’s restaurant, Ginza Casita, allows you to escape the bustle of the city with a sublime night view. Casita’s dinner menu expertly blends Japanese and Western influences, serving a variety of Italian classic dishes; choose from beautifully plated à la carte dishes or a full-course menu for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries or business celebrations.

If you prefer to ease into the night, the bar area transforms into a chic lounge that stays open late — ideal for a quiet drink and conversation.

Day 2

Breakfast: Morning Indulgence

Mornings at The Celestine Ginza are designed for unhurried starts: Breakfast at Casita is served until noon. Choose from the Western set — featuring freshly baked bread from Maison Kayser, a global boulangerie brand originating in Paris, as well as rich, carefully sourced eggs — or the Japanese set with expertly grilled fish and premium rice for a traditional start to the day. For something indulgent, opt for the Casita French Toast: a hearty Maison Kayser Danish loaf caramelized to perfection, topped with seasonal fruit.

Morning and Afternoon: Ginza Shopping Tour

Begin your shopping tour with Mitsukoshi Ginza. More than just a department store, it’s been a landmark since it was built in 1930. It’s also a masterclass in omotenashi, from its impeccably dressed staff to the gourmet delights of its basement food hall. Just across the street, the Wako building — crowned with its iconic neo-Renaissance clock tower — is renowned for its luxury timepieces, fine jewelry, and carefully curated selection of high-end goods.

For a more contemporary experience, head to Ginza Six, a sleek shopping complex home to international designer brands including Celine, Saint Laurent and Valentino, as well as large-scale art installations and a rooftop garden with panoramic views of the city. And of course, half the fun of Ginza is simply strolling its wide, immaculate streets, where window displays from Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton tempt you at every turn.

Beyond these iconic spots and brand names, Ginza’s side streets are a treasure trove of discoveries. Explore Itoya, a stationery paradise with everything from artisanal washi paper to premium fountain pens. Stop by Toraya, a centuries-old confectioner renowned for its handcrafted wagashi desserts. Pause mid-afternoon at one of Ginza’s sophisticated cafes, like Shiseido Parlour (for classic parfaits) or Café de L’Ambre (for an expertly brewed hand drip coffee in an authentic kissaten setting).

Evening: Fine Dining in Ginza

By evening, return to The Celestine Ginza to rest before venturing out for dinner in the neighborhood. The area is home to some of Tokyo’s most coveted dining experiences — from the legendary Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten, where each piece of sushi is crafted with exacting precision, to the serene elegance of Ginza Kojyu, a kaiseki restaurant that celebrates the seasons in a succession of exquisitely plated courses, served on a counter made from a 700-year old cypress. And if you’re in the mood for French-Japanese innovation, ESqUISSE offers a two-Michelin-star menu where each dish arrives as a work of art, full of unexpected flavor combinations.

A Leisurely Departure

With a generous check-out time of noon, your final morning at The Celestine Ginza invites you to linger, savoring your last few hours of luxury. Start with a quiet soak in your room’s deep bathtub, or take a gentle stroll to nearby Hibiya Park, where tree-lined paths offer a breath of fresh air before the city fully wakes.

If time permits, make a few last indulgent stops — perhaps a box of rich, velvety matcha from Nakamura Tokichi Honten in Ginza Six, or a delicate pastry from Henri Charpentier to savor on your journey home.

Before departure, take advantage of the hotel’s concierge service to arrange seamless transportation to the airport or your next destination, ensuring your Tokyo experience ends as elegantly as it began.

More Information

