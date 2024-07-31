Even if you’re not super familiar with the specifics of Tokyo’s 23 wards, chances are you’ve been to Chiyoda, which encompasses everything from some of the busiest to some of the most quaint areas in Tokyo. Chiyoda city is home to the Imperial Palace, the electric anime district Akihabara, the book district Jimbocho and Tokyo Station — just to name a few.

Chiyoda city is like the beating heart of Tokyo; it also functions as a microcosm of the city, with rich cultural and historical significance and a plethora of things to do and see, ranging from temples and monuments to ultra-modern, high-tech shopping districts. Here are some of the highlights of the areas, including both must-see tourist attractions and hidden gems just slightly off the beaten path.

Akihabara

Akihabara — also known as Akiba or Electric Town — is a must-see for many visitors to Japan, especially for fans of anime, video games or electronics. Akihabara is (and this is said with utmost love) otaku central, packed with stores stocked full of anime and manga goods, maid cafes and game centers. Akiba is not just for those trying to get their hands on the newest figurine from a blockbuster anime, however. It’s also a district known for electronics and computer-related goods; if you’re in need of a camera, a mobile phone, home appliances or niche electronic parts, you’re likely to find them in Electric Town.

Ochanomizu

Right next to Akihabara, Ochanomizu is perfect for people interested in a different niche: musical instruments and snow sports. The streets of Ochanomizu are lined with instrument stores and ski and snowboard shops, used and new, all a short walk from the station. Ochanomizu also has a famous photo spot for train spotting. Many photographers patiently wait on Hijiri-bashi Bridge to try to capture the picturesque moment when trains cross the Kanda River, framed by Tokyo’s iconic skyscrapers — if you time it just right, you can see the confluence of three different train lines under an azure sky.

Jimbocho

A short walk from Ochanomizu lies another district that’s full of personality but more idyllic: Jimbocho. Known as Tokyo’s center of used bookstores and publishing houses, Jimbocho is also widely loved for its antique shops and cafés. It’s the perfect destination for old souls or people who have a soft spot for anything vintage. Spend a quiet afternoon perusing the rows of bookstores, surrounded by the musky-sweet scent of old books, and treat yourself to a refreshing iced coffee at a kissaten full of old-school charm.

Nagatacho

Nagatacho is the center of Japanese politics, housing several key government institutions and offices, including the National Diet Building, the Prime Minister’s Official Residence and various government ministries and agencies; it’s also notable for its proximity to Hie Shrine, one of Japan’s major shrines, as well as to the Imperial Palace. There’s enough to see in Nagatacho to keep a history buff buzzing with excitement for a whole day. The Imperial Palace gardens are also gorgeous for botanical enthusiasts, and the palace perimeters make an ideal 5-km running circuit.

Yurakucho

Adjacent to the glamorous, high-end shopping district of Ginza, Yurakucho has a more approachable, relaxed atmosphere. One of Yurakucho’s most interesting draws is its lively restaurant district, known in Japanese as Yurakucho Gado-shita, or “under the guardrail.” The name refers to its unique location: beneath the elevated train tracks of the JR Yamanote Line. Extending from both sides of the station, bustling izakaya and eateries occupy virtually all of the free space beneath nearly 700 meters of track. Alongside this atmospheric dining area, you can find several skyscraping office buildings, shopping complexes and the Tokyo International Forum, a landmark known for its striking architecture, where conventions and events are held year-round.

Marunouchi

Marunouchi is probably the most picturesque business district in Tokyo. Sleek skyscrapers dot the area, interspersed with important landmarks like Tokyo Station, the Imperial Palace and Hibiya Park. Fans of architecture will have a field day admiring the buildings, but there’s much more to do in the district. Marunouchi Naka-dori, the main avenue that stretches north-south across Marunouchi, is lined with eateries and designer shops, with ample outdoor seating and plenty of trees to provide shade. The iconic, red-brick Tokyo Station complex which borders the east side of the district is a tourist attraction in and of itself — the major station is more like a station-city, full of restaurants, stores and even a museum to explore during a quick transit or a dedicated afternoon.

For more information about Chiyoda city, go to their official website.