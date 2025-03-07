Each spring, Tokyo’s historic sites and parks are shrouded in pale carpets of pink, drawing in millions of spectators looking to appreciate the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms. For those in search of a unique, culturally enriching way to experience sakura season, The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT)’s annual Spring Festival is not to be missed. The exhibition features masterful depictions of cherry blossoms, meant to be enjoyed alongside the real thing — set near the Imperial Palace and Chidorigafuchi Moat, MOMAT is located in one of Tokyo’s prime flower-viewing areas, allowing for a singular fusion of art and nature.

This year’s event, titled “Spring Comes to the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo: Blossoms in Japanese Art,” will be held from March 13 to April 6. Japanese masterpieces featuring cherry blossoms will be on display in an exhibition room on the third floor. The carefully curated collection of ornate folding screens, scrolls and a kimono welcome spring’s arrival through various hues of pink petals. Highlights include Kawai Gyokudo’s “Parting Spring,” a rarely-seen folding screen that is a designated National Important Cultural Property, Kikuchi Hobun’s “Fine Rain on Mt. Yoshino” and many other spring-themed artworks. A temporary rest area will also be set up in the museum’s front garden, offering special hanami–themed bento and drinks for takeaway.

A World-Class Museum in the Heart of One of Tokyo’s Best-Loved Sakura-Viewing Spots

As Japan’s first national museum, The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is one of the city’s most cherished troves of cultural treasures. It houses an extensive collection of modern and contemporary Japanese art from the late 19th century to the present, composed of over 13,000 pieces of Nihonga (Japanese style paintings), block prints, sculptures and more. The museum’s proximity to the Imperial Palace, Kitanomaru Park and Chidorigafuchi contribute to its rich history, peaceful atmosphere and abundance of natural beauty.

Chidorigafuchi, in particular, is well-known for its breathtaking halo of riverside cherry blossoms in the spring time. A lush walkway that lines the moat of the Imperial Palace flanked by hundreds of cherry blossom trees, it offers an ethereal escape from the bustling city. Renting a rowboat to glide beneath the blush-toned canopies is also a popular activity for locals.

Admire Cherry Blossoms in Japanese Art

Cherry-picked from the museum’s assortment of invaluable artworks, the exhibition consists of eight spring-themed Japanese-style paintings, folding screens, hanging scrolls and a kimono. A must-see piece is “Parting Spring” (1916) by Kawai Gyokudo, a folding screen portraying fallen cherry blossom petals drifting softly on Saitama Prefecture’s Nagatoro Gorge. The masterpiece was designated as a National Important Cultural Property in 1971, acclaimed for its sublime depiction of a gradual seasonal transition, the motion of flowing water and local life.

Another folding screen on exhibition is “Fine Rain on Mt. Yoshino” (1914) by Kikuchi Hobun, which captures the beauty of rain-soaked cherry blossoms on Mount Yoshino — Nara Prefecture’s historically revered cherry blossom haven. In contrast to the misty textures and muted tones of “Fine Rain on Mt. Yoshino,” Funada Gyokuju’s “Flowers (Image of Evening)” (1938) renders a vibrant pink-and-crimson tree, bursting with vivaciousness. Atomi Gyokushi’s “Scroll of Cherry Blossoms” (1934) takes yet another approach to encapsulating the spirit of spring, detailing over 40 types of cherry blossoms.

On four designated dates during the Spring Festival (March 13 and 27, April 2 and 3), the museum will provide English guided tours of exhibition highlights, introducing four to six spring-themed works. The tours are free of charge with museum admission, and require no reservation in advance. The 30-minute sessions will take place from 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on each date.

Experience a Traditional Hanami Picnic

In the spacious front yard of the museum, a resting area will be set up for visitors to enjoy a traditional hanami experience. While admiring Japan’s signature pale pink cherry blossom trees, you can indulge in beautiful hanami bentos, beverages and other takeout food items offered by L’art et Mikuni, the museum’s upscale French and Italian fusion restaurant.

For the duration of the event, a spring-themed pop-up shop in the first floor entrance hall will feature original merchandise decorated with cherry blossom motifs. The limited-edition collection includes items like furoshiki — traditional Japanese wrapping cloth — stationery, magnets and more. Many of these items feature the floral artworks on display.

Attend Other World-Class Exhibitions

In addition to the Spring Festival, you can also browse other exhibitions that will be simultaneously on display at the museum. There are two exhibitions with overlapping dates: “Hilma af Klint: The Beyond” (March 4 – June 15) and “MOMAT Collection Focus: Feminism and the Moving Image” (February 11 – June 15).

More Info

National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo

Spring Comes to the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo: Blossoms in Japanese Art

3-1 Kitanomaru Koen, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8322

How To Get Here

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is located a 3-minute walk away from Takebashi Station’s 1B Exit on the Tozai Line.