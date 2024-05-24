Anime is all the rage these days. If you’re all about the otaku vibes then you need to check out this list of upcoming anime pop-up shops, cafes, art exhibitions and more.
List of Contents:
Pop-Up Shops
Oshi no Ko "Noir Themed" Pop-Up StoreThe hit manga Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka gets its own pop-up shop in Shibuya. Expect a large line-up of goods featuring B Komachi's Ai Hoshino, Kana Arima and MEMcho dressed up in unique costumes under the theme of "Noir"! For every ¥5,500 spent on eligible products, customers will receive one of three types of illustration cards, randomly chosen, as a gift.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jun 16, 2024・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Anime Center
Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Pop-Up at Loft StoresCelebrate one of Japan's best loved monster franchises with a pop-up store commemorating its 25th anniversary. Held exclusively at Loft stores located in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka, this pop-up will be selling a variety of goods featuring new illustrations of the original DigiDestined. For every ¥2,000 spent on merchandise, fans will also get a bonus postcard chosen at random.
|Date & Time
|Jun 1, 2024-Jun 16, 2024・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Ikebukuro Loft
Cafes
Naruto Cafe Pop-UpNaruto is back in a delicious way. Visit the Animate Cafe Stand Ikebukuro No.4 for a limited time pop up collaboration between the anime merch store and Naruto Shippuden. Expect delicious desserts featuring the tailed beasts Kurama and Shukaku as well as a drink menu inspired by Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Gaara, Itachi, Deidara and Sasori. As a bonus for the fans, each item ordered off the collaboration menu will come with a randomized character coaster featuring the event illustration.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jun 24, 2024・11:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Animate Cafe Ikebukuro 4 Shop
|More Info
|Located at the Cafe Stand in the Animate Ikebukuro No. 4 store
Pokemon Eevee Friends Afternoon TeaA nation-wide "Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea" will allow Pokemon fans from all across Japan to bask in the glow of the Eeveelutions. Menu items are inspired by Eevee and all of its evolved forms, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glacean and Sylveon. Seven sweet items will represent each element, while savory dishes will take cues from the colors and motifs of the Pokemon.
|Date & Time
|Jul 3, 2024-Aug 30, 2024・12:00-19:00
|Price
|From ¥6,000
|Location
|Aoyama St. Grace Cathedral
My Dress-Up Darling Pop-Up Chinese RestaurantFans of the iconic romantic comedy series My Dress-Up Darling can now have their dim sum and eat it, too. In collaboration with MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro, the cafe will be crafting up an original menu that reflects a Chinese restaurant theme. Please note that this pop-up is by reservation only.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1, 2024-Sep 29, 2024・11:00-
|Price
|Location
|MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
Art Exhibitions
Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Exhibition
About the Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary ExhibitionHold onto your Agumon, Digimon is back! The "25th Anniversary Digimon Adventure Exhibition',' is a showcase commemorating the 25th anniversary of Toei Animation's popular Digimon Adventure anime series. This will be a powered up form of the annual Digi Festival to celebrate this special year.
|Date & Time
|Aug 10, 2024-Aug 25, 2024・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C
Soul Eater 20th Anniversary Art ExhibitionThe Soul Eater Art Exhibition to commemorate its 20th anniversary will take place in Tokyo. Fans can expect to see manga author, Atsushi Ohkubo’s very own raw manuscripts, giving one an in-depth look into how Soul Eater was first created. As for new content, videos using the recorded voices of the main characters, Maka and Soul Eater, will also be shared at the event.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23, 2024-Sep 23, 2024・11:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Animate Ikebukuro
|More Info
|Located at the Space Galleria on the 8th floor of the Animate Ikebukuro Main Store