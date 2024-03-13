Spring time is synonymous with warmer weather, longer days and, of course, the elusive cherry blossoms. These gorgeous pink blooms might come and go, but for many of us, hay fever seems to go on forever. Sunshine City has come up with the perfect solution for those affected by the annoying seasonal allergy but still want to enjoy the popular pink flowers, the Tenbou Park Sakura Festival, an indoor sakura festival held at Sunshine 60 Observatory.

Transforming Tenbou Park Into a Sakura Extravaganza

From March 1 until May 12, visitors can enter “Park in the Sky,” a brand-new experience that promises the feeling of spring from the comforts of the indoors. During this time, Tenbou Park is transforming its artificial turf with cherry blossom decor, creating a striking natural park feel. Some of the decorations are made from the branches of the Somei-Yoshino variety of cherry trees, which are said to have originated from Toshima ward itself. Completing this picture-perfect moment is the stunning view from 251 meters above sea level.

To really capture that festive feel, Tenbou Park is also selling original cherry blossom food and drinks that you can consume while taking in the view. This includes a sakura Mont Blanc, sakura strawberry milk and even a bento with cherry blossom flower-shaped rice balls. Families can also participate in activities, such as a ring toss, target shooting and parent-child workshops.

The Perfect Date Night

Want to turn this spot into the perfect date night? Visit towards the evening to soak in an illuminated atmosphere with a drink in hand. There is a message tree for guests to write cherry blossom message cards conveying their goals for this year or heartfelt notes to loved ones. And if you fancy yourself as a budding photographer, Tenbou Park is also organizing a photo contest with prizes and the opportunity to exhibit at the observatory’s gallery. Best of all, folks residing in Toshima ward receive a 20% discount on admission fees. If that’s you, make sure to bring proof of address along, such as a residence card or a driver’s license.

Event Information

Event Date: Mar 1 – May 12

Opening Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (subject to the business hours of the Sunshine 60 Observatory).

Price: Adults ¥700, Children ¥500 (Weekends and Public Holidays: Adults ¥900, Children ¥600).

*Prices may vary depending on the season and special business hours.

*Children younger than elementary school age can enter for free.

For more information on the event, check the Sunshine 60 Observatory website.

