As lively as ever, Japan’s capital doesn’t stop moving for the holidays. It hosts an array of live events and pop-up shops, special menus and festive illuminations. Aside from New Year’s Eve events (check our round-up on those), here’s what to do in Tokyo in the next two weeks.

Community Events

1.

Nujabes Metaphorical Ensemble Come to Tokyo

Celebrating the 50th year of the late Nujabes, aka Seba Jun, the Nujabes Metrophorical Ensemble will perform in Ebisu, Tokyo at the end of December.

They will be joined by Joe Claussell, a spiritual dance music performer, who brought the Nujabes 12-inch track “Child’s Attraction” to life in 2016. From the minds at Hydeout Productions, this promises to be an evening of beautiful, fragile and yet powerful music, and is not one to miss.

Date & Time Dec 30, 2023・14:00- Price From ¥5,000 Location The Garden Hall / Room More Details

2.

Matt Koff and Dina Hashem Double Headliner Show at Tokyo Comedy Bar

This December, Tokyo Comedy Bar is thrilled to welcome two amazing comedians, Matt Koff (The Daily Show) and Dina Hashem (Conan), all the way from New York.

The pair will perform a dedicated double-headliner show at Tokyo Comedy Bar.

Date & Time Dec 27, 2023・21:00- Price ¥4,000 Location Tokyo Comedy Bar (TCB) More Details

3.

Yuriko Kotani Stand-up Show at Good Heavens

Catch the award-winning Yuriko Kotani perform her new show at Good Heavens bar this January. A British-based Japanese comedian, Kotani makes fun of the cultural differences between London and Japan and her observations have made her a rising star and regular fixture of the UK stand-up circuit and Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Date & Time Jan 5, 2024-Jan 6, 2024・20:00- Price ¥2,900 ADV. Location Good Heavens More Details

4.

Tokyo Winter Comiket 2023

The winter edition of Comiket returns to Tokyo this December, with a focus on independently created and published manga. Head down to Tokyo Big Sight to discover your new favorite manga, from the thousands displayed at the event by amateur and professional artists alike.

Date & Time Dec 30, 2023-Dec 31, 2023・10:30-16:00 Price Price varies. See website for ticketing details. Location Tokyo Big Sight More Details

Art Exhibitions

5.

Invisibles in the Neo City

An exhibition of Tokyo through technology and new media art, “Invisibles in the Neo City” explores the way we capture the memories, attachments, and feelings that people have about cities. With interactive digital, VR, and AI artworks, this group show will appeal to fans of architecture and design. Highlights include a digitized and holographic Nakagin Capsule Tower, and an opportunity to stand on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic podium.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 10, 2024・11:00-21:00・Sat and Sun until 19:00 | CLOSED ON MONDAYS Price Free Location SusHi Tech Tokyo デジタルテクノロジー体感拠点(仮) More Details

6.

Tohaku Chakan at the Tokyo National Museum

The Tokyo National Museum is hosting Tohaku Chakan (teahouse) in its Okyokan, a traditional Japanese house on the museum premises until January 28. A variety of food, beverages and activities have been prepared for visitors to enjoy Japanese culture. Visitors can also appreciate the 270-year-old house and the reproduced fusuma paintings by Maruyama Okyo, one of the master painters during the Edo period (1603-1868). Participate in activities such as a Kyoto kimono dressing experience, Zen Kokyu breathing method and a bonsai workshop. Enjoy traditional Japanese meals, Japanese sake Aramasa and Japanese whisky made with local ingredients at Okyokan.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 28, 2024・10:00-16:30・Last order at 16:00 | Closed on Mondays (Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), from December 23 - January 1, and other holidays. Price ¥1,000 Location More Info Admission to the event requires admission fees to the Tokyo National Museum. More Details

7.

Hello Again: Christmas at Ginza Six

This year, Ginza Six returns to celebrate the Christmas period with “Hello Again,” in collaboration with creative studio YAR. The exhibition pays homage to the Nakagin Capsule Tower Building, a portion of which has been rebuilt in Ginza as an art installation for viewers to enjoy.

There is also a skating rink available for use on the rooftop garden.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 21, 2024・14:00-21:00・Open from 11 on weekends and holidays Price ¥2,000 for adult skating, including shoe rental Location GINZA SIX More Info Discount available for children More Details

8.

Yayoi Kusama Museum: Visionary Colors Exhibition

“Visionary Colors” is the latest exhibition at the Yayoi Kusama Museum and includes a host of new artworks. As you enter, on the first floor, the exhibition introduces Kusama’s distinctive color expression with her three-dimensional work and large-scale painting from the 1980s and 90s. In the quadriptych “Soul Burning Flashes (A.B.Q),” visitors can absorb the striking motifs that emerged from her childhood hallucinations.

On the second-floor gallery, there’s an overview of Kusama’s color expression from the early stages of her career. In the 1949 painting “Lingering Dream,” viewers can observe dark yet surreal colors.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 24, 2024・11:00-17:30・90-minute time slots available Price ¥1,100 | ¥600 for children aged 6-18 | Free for children under 6 Location Kusamayayoi Museum More Info Tickets must be booked in advance online More Details

9.

Accidentally Wes Anderson Returns to Tokyo

Following the huge success of the “Accidentally Wes Anderson” exhibition in spring, it is returning to Tokyo to share over 300 photos from all over the world, as well as a brand-new section dedicated to a recent Antarctic adventure.

The exhibition features landscape photographs that embody the aesthetic world and spirit of film director Wes Anderson, led by the eponymous Instagram community, that now has over 1.88 million followers.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 28, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Tickets from ¥2,000 Location Hikarie Hall More Info Discounts available for university and high school student More Details

Pop-Up Stores 10.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Café and Shop In preparation for the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty in 2024, goods from the new “Future in Our Eyes” series are on sale in Sanrio shops and online. Additionally, two Sanrio Cafés have opened in Ikebukuro and Kamakura. There’s a limited edition food menu available. Date & Time UNTIL Dec 31, 2023・10:00-21:00・Last order 20:00 Price Price varies according to stock Location Sanrio Cafe Ikebukuro-B1 Level Sunshine City More Details 11.

Sumikko Gurashi Themed Café Opens in Tokyo To celebrate the upcoming release of the Sumikko Gurashi: Mysterious Encounters at the Tsugihagi Factory, a Sumikko Gurashi themed café is open for a limited time in Tokyo. Enjoy a Kuma Factory Manager sandwich, or a Sumikko-themed mille-feuille, to commemorate the highly-anticipated third Sumikko film. Original goods are available for purchase at the café. Date & Time UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・10:00-20:20・Every seating is limited to 80 minutes Price 650¥ reservation deposit required Location BOX cafe&space More Details Seasonal Events 12.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King at The National Ballet of Japan

A beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King returns this winter. There will be 17 performances from December 22 to January 8 as a special Christmas and New Year treat. This production features splendid, fast-paced choreography with a sense of humor by Wayne Eagling, while the rich colors of the sets and costumes create an atmosphere somewhere between dream and reality.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・19:00-・Performance time varies on the day Price S ¥14,850 | A ¥12,650 | B ¥9,350 | C ¥6,050 | D ¥4,950 Location New National Theatre, Tokyo More Details

13.

Yebisu Eternal Illumination 2023 Yebisu Garden Place is a go-to Tokyo location for a romantic winter illumination date. Every season, thousands of Tokyoites come to enjoy the small shops and see the decorated Christmas tree. Even more mesmerizing is the display of one of the world’s largest Baccarat chandeliers. This year’s illumination theme is “People glow, Baccarat glows.” Date & Time UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・11:00-23:00 Price Free Location Yebisu Garden Place More Details 14.

Odaiba Yakei Illumination 2023 Odaiba’s all-year illumination “Yakei” looks even more magical than usual, boasting the biggest tree in the whole of Tokyo. Its 20-meter tall, 10-meter wide Memorial Tree is illuminated with gorgeous light trails. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the classic Odaiba sign as well. Date & Time UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・16:30-21:00 Price Adults from ¥1,000 Location Oi Racecourse More Details 15.

Marunouchi Illumination 2023 As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of Naka-dori in Marunouchi are brightly lit by about 1.2 million champagne gold lights. The light trail stretches along Tokyo Torch Park and Otemachi Naka-dori. Around Tokyo Torch Terrace, terrace seats are available at many restaurants and cafés. It’s perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 18, 2024・15:00-00:00 Price Free Location Marunouchi Naka-Dori Ave. More Details 16.

Tokyo German Village Winter Illuminations Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. Walk under a river of lights, spot the different characters sculpted in the fields and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. This year’s theme is “Gulliver’s Travels.” Date & Time UNTIL Apr 7, 2024・17:00-20:00 Price Adults: ¥1000 | Kids: ¥500 Location Tokyo German Village More Details Afternoon Tea and Seasonal Menus 17.

Lucky Cat and Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Tokyo This winter, The French Kitchen is collaborating with Parisian tea brand Janat to offer an afternoon tea that combines strawberry treats with the legend of Janat’s lucky felines, Sam and Beau. These charismatic cats can be found across the buffet table, with a cat footprint on the cod, bacon and cheese quiche, a cat silhouette inside the Lucky Cat pound cake, and the cat’s ear buns of the mini beef and red wine burgers. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・15:00-17:00・Last entry at 15:30 Price ¥5,940 (weekdays only) Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo More Details 18.

Festive Afternoon Tea at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon In celebration of this year’s festive season, The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon offers a splendid afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar. From raspberry mousse with a Santa Claus beard to a wreath-shaped pistachio cake and some winter stollen, sample your seasonal favorites with a Christmas twist. Date & Time UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・07:30-23:30 Price ¥9,500 with fine tea selection Location Lobby Bar More Info ¥14,000 with a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs More Details 19.

Vegan Afternoon Tea at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel This winter, a vegan afternoon tea is available at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel. Inspired by seasonal flavors, the hotel chefs have curated a spread of both savory and sweet treats, including homemade chocolate bars and a heart-warming borscht made with beetroot and vegan chicken. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・13:00-・Served from 13:00 and 15:30 Price ¥8,700 per person Location Tokyo Marriott Hotel More Info Reservations must be made at least 2 days in advance, for minimum of 2 people More Details

20.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Lunch & Dinner Program

Starting from October 4 at the French restaurant “Chef’s Theater” on the 16th floor of the luxury hotel MESM Tokyo, diners can enjoy a sumptuous lunch and dinner program based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Featuring an abundance of seasonal ingredients, these course meals faithfully recreate the first half of the story for lunch and the second half during dinner. When combined, they form a cohesive narrative.

The cuisine, marked by ingenious twists that incorporate Japanese elements, in conjunction with captivating presentations, promises not only delectable flavors but also delightful surprises that engage all five senses. This immersive journey appeals not only to devoted fans of Oz but also to newcomers.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 28, 2024・11:30-23:00 Price Lunch: ¥6,400 | Dinner: ¥12,800 Location Chef's Theatre（シェフズ・シアター） More Details

