There’s plenty going on in Tokyo this week, including an art market and some live music at Aoyama Moon Romantic.

Live Events

1.

Paper City Documentary Screening at the Theatre Image Forum

Paper City is a feature-length documentary about survivors of the 1945 firebombing of Tokyo — the most destructive air raid in history, which killed more than 100,000 people. It’s a film by Australian Tokyo-based director Adrian Francis.

Tokyo Weekender interviewed Francis in 2022. “Francis, in Paper City, follows three survivors of the firebombing around the eastern district of Morishita and surrounding areas. The survivors talk of huge fires and whole blocks of the area absolutely incinerated with people jumping into the local river (which was also ablaze) in order to survive. The interviewees talk about losing brothers, sisters and parents and the devastating aftermath of this groundbreaking moment in WWII.”

Paper City is to be screened with English subtitles.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 18, 2023・13:00- Price ¥1,800 Location Theatre Image Forum More Details →

2.

Ginza Six Valentine’s Day & White Day 2023

Ginza Six offers a wide variety of luxurious chocolate for both days designated for expressing love. From dark chocolate infused with alcohol, to trendy Japanese-style sweets, there’s a gift box option for everyone, whether it’s a loved one, a friend or as a self-love gift.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 26, 2023・10:30- Price From ¥900 up to ¥18,000 Location GINZA SIX More Details →

3.

Roses and Castles XIX Event: Music, Art and Pop-ups

Roses and Castles is a monthly event in Tokyo bringing together music, art and all kinds of creativity. It’s a collaborative effort among artists and creators based in Tokyo who come together to showcase their work and have a good time too. The next event boasts five DJs, live performances and live painting, plus digital and physical exhibitions where more than 10 artists will have works for sale. There will also be a VR experience, a food vendor, pop-up shops by small independent brands and more.

Date & Time Mar 4, 2023・17:00-23:00 Price ¥2,000 Location BAIA More Details →

4.

More Tokyo Music Live: Turtle Recall, Konnichiwa Typhoon, Suzuka & Richie

The weekly collaboration between More Than Music and Moon Romantic brings together the cream of the crop of the Tokyo live music scene. If you are a live music lover, you shouldn’t miss out on this series. Dance to the sounds of Turtle Recall (country rock), Konnichiwa Typhoon (blues rock) and Suzuka & Richie (piano and drums duo).

5.

Shiba Park Hotel Afternoon Tea

Ishu washi paper and kaga mizuhiki (paper cord ornaments) are traditional crafts that have been handed down by Japanese artisans. This afternoon tea offers a variety of Japanese, Western and Chinese sweets inspired by these traditional arts.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 5, 2023・11:30-15:30 Price ¥6,000 Location Shiba Park Hotel More Details →

Art Exhibitions

6.

Art Market Tennoz 2023

Art Market Tennoz 2023 will be centered around the art gallery café What Cafe, where artworks will be exhibited and sold. There will also be talk shows, workshops and other events. The works of 21 up-and-coming artists, mainly paintings and sculptures, will be exhibited.

During the same period, the Terrada Warehouse G1 and G3 buildings will also host a collab event named Meet Your Art Fair 2023 Re:Factory. Visitors to Re:Factory will receive a drink discount at What Cafe.

Date & Time Mar 3, 2023-Mar 5, 2023・11:00-18:00 Price Free Location WHAT CAFE More Details →

7.

World Book Design 2021-2022

This exhibition displays approximately 160 prize-winning books from the “World’s Most Beautiful Book 2022 Competition” which was held in Leipzig, Germany in February 2022, as well as the “55th Book Design and Binding Competition” in Japan and other competitions held in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Canada and China.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 9, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location Printing Museum More Details →

8.

Cleon Peterson’s Solo Exhibition: “Under the Sun, the Moon, and the Stars”

Kaikai Kiki Gallery is pleased to present “Under the Sun, the Moon, and the Stars,” a solo exhibition of Cleon Peterson’s works that opened on February 13, 2023.

Cleon Peterson is based in Los Angeles, CA, and has exhibited in various cities, including New York, London, Paris, Sydney and more. Peterson’s works are characterized by a subdued tone and stylized, graphical compositions, but depict scenes of violence and struggle that could be described as extremely primitive.

This is Peterson’s first solo exhibition in Japan in seven years. There are 27 new paintings, including a large new painting created to fit the Kaikai Kiki Gallery space.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 4, 2023・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays, Mondays, Public Holidays（Except 2/13 Mon.） Price Free Location Kaikai Kiki Gallery More Details →

9.

Herbie Yamaguchi: “Tomoyasu Hotei Glorious Days” Photography Exhibition

Super Labo Gold is holding a photo exhibition at Super Labo Store Tokyo to commemorate the release of Herbie Yamaguchi’s photobook Glorious Days.

The exhibition showcases photographs documenting the life of Japan’s legendary guitarist Tomoyasu Hotei, who is most well-known for his track “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” from Quentin Tarantino’s film Kill Bill.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 23, 2023・12:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays Price Free Location SUPER LABO STORE TOKYO More Details →

10.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and after having traveled the world from London to New York, the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. It celebrates 75 years of Dior couture.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price ¥1,300~2,000 Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Details →

Plum Blossom Festivals

11.

Yushima Tenjin Plum Blossom Festival

Plum blossoms are the first signs of spring. So, what better way to see them than at a shrine festival?

Yushima Tenjin Shrine attracts over 400,000 visitors per week during its plum blossom festival. Several stalls sell food and other goods. There are also live performances, including taiko drumming and outdoor tea ceremonies held on weekends. Don’t forget to pray for study success, as this shrine is devoted to Tenjin, the Shinto god of learning.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 8, 2023・08:00-19:30・Events and food stalls only on weekends Price Free Location Yushima Tenjin Shrine More Details →

12.

Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival 2023

The 44th Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival takes place at Hanegi Park from February to early March. With almost 650 plum blossoms in pink, red and white scattered around, it’s a great place for plum spotting.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 5, 2023・10:00-16:00・Events and food stalls only on weekends Price Free Location Hanegi Park More Details →

13.

Kyodonomori Park Plum Festival and Illumination

With around 1,100 plum blossoms, Kyodonomori Park is another place worth visiting this season. The flowers will be beautifully lit up on March 4 and 5. The festival arranges special walks through the plum garden, while also hosting ceremonies and performances.