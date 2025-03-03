Locals from the town of Nagaizumi in Shizuoka prefecture have been calling the space of ground at the corner of a traffic junction the “world’s smallest park.” In a ceremony on February 25, it was finally recognized by the Guinness World Records.

A Terribly Tiny Park

The World’s Smallest Park — its official name — was built in 1988. It was inspired by Mill Ends Park in Portland, Oregon, after Shuji Koyama, an official from the town’s city planning department, visited the area. Upon returning to Nagaizumi, a spare piece of land in the corner of a junction provided the plot for Nagaizumi’s own “world’s smallest park.” The park boasts a small tuft of grass and a tiny bench, suitable for one person.

The town has been calling it the “world’s smallest park” since it was finished 37 years ago. And finally, in a meeting on February 25, following a measuring session on Christmas Day last year, the park officially beat Mill Ends Park for the “world’s smallest park” title. When results were announced, the room erupted with applause. Mayor of the town, Osamu Ikeda, said, “I hope that it will encourage people to come to the area, be cherished by the local community and be passed down as a globally renowned landmark for future generations.”

Happiness for Some, Disappointment for Others

While headlines from Japan and further afield have been overjoyed at the developments, in Oregon it is a different story. Oregon Live, Oregon’s local media site, proclaimed sadly “Sorry, Portland. The ‘world’s smallest park’ is somewhere else now.” Mill Ends Park has enjoyed the title since 1971, with its park of 0.29 square meters. Yet last week, Nagaizumi’s park was registered at 0.24 meters, triumphantly claiming the record.

Speaking to Oregon Live via phone, Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson, Mark Ross, jokingly said that he was “outraged.” But he added, “If imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, we are most flattered indeed.”

Anyone hoping to visit the World’s Smallest Park can find its Google Maps link here.

