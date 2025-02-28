In this week’s news roundup, we report on the third wildfire to hit Iwate Prefecture in Northern Japan this month. At least one person has died and thousands have been forced to evacuate due to the blaze. Also this week, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warns G7 nations against sending the wrong message to Russia during peace negotiations. Emperor Naruhito celebrates his 65th birthday. A group of notorious Kick streamers are kicked off a ferry in Kyushu. And Nadeshiko Japan defeat the US to win the SheBelieves Cup for the first time.

Wildfire in Northeast Japan Leaves at Least One Dead

At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a wildfire broke out in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, in northeast Japan. Since then, the blaze has scorched over 600 hectares in the city. It has led to the evacuation of more than 3,300 residents from 1,340 households across two districts, namely Akasakicho Attari and Sanrikucho Ryori. According to authorities, at least 84 houses and other buildings have been damaged, and one person has died. The burned body was discovered by rescuers. Police are now trying to identify the victim.

It is Iwata’s third forest fire this month. Government officials issued an evacuation order for 2,060 residents in Ofunato’s Ryori district after a blaze broke out there on February 19. It destroyed around 320 hectares of forest before being extinguished on Tuesday. That same day, a fire started in the neighboring city of Rikuzentakata. That one was extinguished by noon on Wednesday. For the latest blaze, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency requested emergency support from firefighting departments in eight nearby prefectures.

Ishiba Warns G7 Nations Against Sending the Wrong Message to Russia During Peace Negotiations

On Monday — the third anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, plus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a video conference to discuss ways to end the war. After the virtual meeting, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba briefed reporters on his remarks during the session. He expressed his “sincere respect for the courage of Ukraine” and his hope that “various diplomatic efforts… will bear fruit and help achieve a breakthrough in the situation.”

Ishiba also said that “Japan strongly condemns” the advancement of Russian-North Korean military cooperation. He stressed the importance of the G7 nations staying united, but warned against sending the wrong message to Russia during peace negotiations. The G7 nations are still struggling to agree on a joint statement for Ukraine. The biggest bone of contention is the reference to “Russian aggression,” as the US is now blaming Ukraine for the war. Last week, Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator” who has done a “terrible job.”

Emperor Naruhito Turns 65

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito celebrated his 65th birthday on Sunday, February 23. According to the Imperial Household Agency, more than 23,000 people visited the Imperial Palace on his big day. The large crowd waited under the balcony of the palace’s Chowaden Reception Hall to see their emperor. He appeared three times in the morning to wave to them alongside his wife, Empress Masako, their daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.

Speaking at a press conference prior to his birthday, the emperor renewed his wish for world peace ahead of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II this year. He also pledged to think more deeply about those who sacrificed their lives for their countries and stressed the importance of telling younger generations about the conflict. “As the memory of the war fades today, it is important that the tragic experiences and history are passed on to the generations who do not know the war,” he said.

Kick Streamers Denied Access to Ferry Due to ‘Troublesome Activities’ in the Past

A group of Kick streamers were denied entrance to a ferry ride in Japan this week because the company was worried that they would engage in nuisance behavior. Paul Denino, better known as Ice Poseidon, and Aaron Travis, who goes by the name of Ac7ionman, were among those forced to leave the vessel. The director of the Kagoshima Coast Guard office explained that the ferry owner wasn’t prepared to allow them to board because they had already “done a lot of troublesome activities in Japan.”

“That’s not true,” replied Denino. “We didn’t do anything. It sounds like a fake report because we’re live streaming.” Another streamer added, “Wouldn’t we be in prison if we broke the law?” The decision, though, had already been made. The coast guard said the group would be refunded. He asked them to gather all their friends — according to Denino there were nine of them in total — and leave the ferry. He then apologized. The group, realizing it was a battle they weren’t going to win, quickly departed.

Nadeshiko Japan Defeat the US To Win the SheBelieves Cup

Nadeshiko Japan defeated the United States 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday. It’s the first time the trophy has been won by a team outside the US and Europe since the tournament began in 2016. The defeat ended the States’ five-year winning streak in the competition. It was also the first loss for Emma Hayes as the USWNT coach. Yuka Momiki and Toko Koga scored Nadeshiko’s goals, while Ally Sentnor netted for the hosts.

“It was really positive that we were able to score while neutralizing the Americans’ strengths with our transitions and pressing from the front,” said Japan captain Saki Kumagai. Coach Nils Nielsen, meanwhile, described his team’s performance as “extremely brave.” The Danish national, who was appointed as head coach last December, saw his side defeat Australia 4-0 and Colombia 4-1 in his first two games. Following her first defeat as coach, Hayes called Japan “one of the best teams in the world.”

Goals Galore for Japanese Players in Europe

It’s been a great week for Japanese soccer players in Europe. Takefusa Kubo scored his fifth La Liga goal of the season in Real Sociedad’s 3-0 win over Leganes. Kaoru Mitoma made it five goals in seven games for Brighton as they thumped Southampton 4-0. Ao Tanaka struck Leeds United’s crucial second in their 3-1 victory against promotion rivals Sheffield United. And Daizen Maeda bagged a brace in Celtic’s 5-1 hammering of Aberdeen. He also scored in their 2-1 loss to Hibernian.

Ritsu Doan netted twice as Freiburg walloped Werder Bremen 5-0. Hiroki Ito scored his first Bayern Munich goal in the Bavarian side’s comfortable 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Yuito Suzuki hit both of Brøndby’s goals in their 2-2 draw with Vejle BK. Keita Kosugi equalized in injury time for Djurgarden in their 2-2 against Oddevold. And Takumi Minamino scored for the third successive game in Monaco’s 2-1 defeat to Lille OSC. In the Coupe de France, Keito Nakamura struck for Reims, who reached the semifinal for the first time since 1988.

