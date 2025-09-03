Suntory Holdings held a press conference on Tuesday to announce that its CEO and chairman, Takeshi Niinami, is stepping down. President Nobuhiro Torii and other executives revealed that he was subjected to a police investigation on August 22, with Fukuoka prefectural police searching his Tokyo home. One of Japan’s best-known business leaders is allegedly suspected of purchasing supplements containing illegal substances from an acquaintance overseas. According to Niinami, he purchased the supplements believing they were legal.

Suntory Not Prepared To Wait for the Outcome of the Investigation

“For the top executive management of Suntory Group, strict compliance with laws and regulations is fundamental, and exercising appropriate caution in purchasing supplements is an indispensable quality,” the drinks conglomerate said in a statement. “Therefore, without waiting for the outcome of the investigation, the company determined that Takeshi Niinami’s actions, which demonstrated a lack of awareness regarding supplements, rendered him unable to continue in the key position of representative director, chairman and chief executive officer.”

Citing unnamed sources, broadcaster Nippon TV claimed Niimani was suspected of importing products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. Last year, revisions to the Cannabis Control Law and the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law in Japan went into effect, with the maximum penalty for possession, transfer and usage of marijuana rising from five years to seven years. Cannabidiol (CBD) products are legal here, but they must be free of THC.

About Takeshi Niinami

Niimani told the Asahi Shimbun he “was not aware that it was an illegal supplement,” adding, “I am innocent.” Seen as a corporate maverick, the 66-year-old Yokohama city native became Suntory’s first executive outside the founding family when he was appointed CEO and president in 2014. A graduate of Harvard Business School, he’s known to be outspoken when it comes to how Japan’s economy should be managed and has advised prime ministers in the past.

“I truly respected Niinami as a bold, decisive and highly capable leader,” said a teary-eyed Torii at Tuesday’s press conference. “He dramatically grew both revenue and profit — an undeniable achievement.” Torii, the great-grandson of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii, replaced Niinami as Suntory president last December. Niimani became the company’s chairman while retaining his post as CEO. He also serves as the chairman of the influential Keizai Doyukai business lobby. According to reports, he doesn’t intend to resign from that role.

