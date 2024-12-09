A 16-year-old student has knocked down and killed an 85-year-old man while cycling on a footpath in Miitaka city.

A Fatal Collision

On December 8 at around 5 p.m., a student was cycling to the left of the footpath on a downwards slope in Miitaka city, a western suburb of Tokyo, when she crashed into Kouki Minegishi, aged 85.

Minegishi, who had been out for a walk, suffered a strong blow to the head and, along with the injured student, was rushed to the nearest hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

“I was looking down because it was cold and didn’t see him,” the student told police.

According to official statistics from the Japanese police department, in 2023 there were a total of 72,339 recorded bicycle accidents across Japan, which accounted for 23.5% of all traffic accidents.

Rules for Cycling in Japan

The rules for cycling in Japan were updated last month, with fines introduced for violations such as talking on the phone while cycling, drunk cycling and carrying an umbrella.

Major rules for cycling in Japan from the police department website include:

Generally, cyclists should cycle on the lefthand side of the road

When cycling on footpaths, pedestrians have right of way

A cyclist must obey the traffic lights

Do not drink and ride

Always wear a helmet

While Japanese law generally restricts cycling on sidewalks to specific situations, it’s a common sight to see cyclists of all ages using sidewalks throughout Japan. This practice often occurs without police intervention, leading to a discrepancy between the official regulations and the reality on the ground.

Related Posts