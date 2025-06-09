A development project near Mount Yotei in Hokkaido has been ordered to stop after authorities found possible violations of Japan’s Forest Law, sparking renewed scrutiny of building practices in the rapidly growing Niseko tourism area.

Work Stopped in Kutchan’s Tatsumi District

On June 6, the Shirebi City General Promotion Bureau issued a stop-work order for a construction site in Kutchan’s Tatsumi district. The project, which involved building two detached homes, reportedly included extensive tree clearing that may have exceeded legal limits under forestry regulations.

The developer, believed to be of Chinese descent, was working with a Sapporo-based firm known for building vacation homes. The site lies close to popular ski resorts, making it a prime location for tourism-driven real estate.

The project came under fire following an inspection on June 4 that suggested the land clearing may have surpassed the 1-hectare threshold that requires a special permit.

According to Japan’s Forest Law, permits are necessary for any development over 1 hectare in forested zones. With the official inspection raising red flags, the Hokkaido Shimbun reports that the Bureau of Forestry now plans to demand a restoration plan to address environmental damage.

Broader Impacts on Tourism and Development

The incident comes as questions mount over how to manage growth in the Niseko region, where international investment and large-scale real estate projects have surged in recent years.

It follows the recent bankruptcy of the La Plume Niseko resort, further fueling concerns about oversight, sustainability and the long-term impact of rapid development.

The Mount Yotei case adds to a growing conversation about how to balance economic opportunity with environmental responsibility. As Niseko’s global profile rises, the pressure to maintain strict regulatory standards is only increasing.