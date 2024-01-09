At around 8:20pm on Saturday, a woman in her 90s was rescued from a two-story house in Suzu city, Ishikawa Prefecture, more than five days after the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake on January 1. Stuck between furniture, she was heard moaning faintly. It then reportedly took several hours to pull her out. An intravenous drip was administered to help her regain her physical strength. The doctor who treated her the next day, said she sustained leg injuries, but was well enough to chat.

The first three days of a rescue operation following a disaster are considered critical. This is known as the “golden period,” after which, the chances of finding people alive drops dramatically. “Sometimes people can survive even after 72 hours if a small amount of water and a certain body temperature are secured,” said Dr. Mototaka Inaba, 44, a member of the nonprofit organization Peace Winds Japan. He speculated that the lady may have drunk rainwater while she was trapped.