Since 1978, the charge for a single-entry visa to Japan has been around ¥3,000 and ¥6,000 for a multiple-entry one. These fees are considerably less than what other nations in the Group of Seven (G7) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries charge. With this in mind, the Japanese government is now planning to increase visa application fees to a level comparable to the Western world as early as fiscal 2026. The specific amount, though, has not yet been specified.

JESTA To Be Introduced From 2028

The increased visa fees will have an impact on visitors from approximately 120 regions and nations. Travelers from over 70 countries, including the US, the UK and Australia, don’t require short-term visas to enter Japan. For the time being, they won’t be affected by the price hikes. However, in 2028, the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization (JESTA) will be launched for visitors from visa-exempt nations. They will be asked to submit passport details, travel history and background information. They’ll also be required to pay a small processing fee.

Another change being considered for fiscal 2026 is a rise in the international tourist tax fee. Known as “departure tax,” it’s collected from both Japanese citizens and foreign nationals, and is currently set at just ¥1,000. The government is also considering whether to scrap the consumption tax exemption for foreign visitors and is reviewing fees for residency procedures, such as the ¥10,000 charge for permanent residence permission and the ¥6,000 for in-person extensions. Some fees were increased in April for the first time since 1981.

Speaking about the various proposed hike in fees, a top diplomat said, “The details of the review are undecided, but we are considering various factors, including a possible impact on inbound tourism. We’ll examine the fees set in other countries. I believe Japan’s fees are quite low at present.”

Foreign Visitors to Japan Expected To Exceed 40 Million in 2025

Tourism is continuing to boom in Japan. For the first time in recorded history, the number of foreign visitors here surpassed 30 million in the opening nine months of this year. According to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (NTO) last week, the country welcomed 31.65 million visitors from abroad between January and September. At the current pace, the yearly figure is expected to surpass the 40 million mark for the first time.

