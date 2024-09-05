The town of Shigaraki in Saga Prefecture is set to host a tanuki popularity contest, with applications for contestants now open. Participants from all over the country are invited to submit their own tanuki to join in the fun.

The World’s First Tanuki Election

Shigaraki is known for its production of tanuki (well-endowed, lucky raccoons) and this year, for the first time, it will host a competition to decide the coolest one. It is currently accepting applications from contestants across Japan, with everyone invited to submit their own tanuki via the official form. Wannabe finalists simply need to take a picture of their tanuki then fill out the details which will determine the shortlist.

Ten shortlisted participants will display their tanuki around the town in a month-long exhibition from November 8 — the town’s official “Tanuki Day” — to December 8. During this period, people are invited to vote for their favorite.

December 24, 2024, is results day. The winner will receive a grand prize of ¥50,000 in shop coupons.

Conditions of Entry

The tanuki must be over 10 centimeters tall and no more than 50 centimeters tall. Applications must be submitted by September 30.

The Tanuki Myth

The tanuki, an animal native to Japan that is sometimes referred to as a “Japanese raccoon dog,” has long been the subject of myth and folklore. Tanuki statues are common throughout the country. The two most prominent features are its charming smile and its large testicles. It’s said that the oversized tanuki balls (although, technically, it’s the scrotum that is enlarged) will bring luck when touched, or rubbed.

The actual lore is thought to come from miners in Kanazawa, who used the durable skin of a tanuki to protect gold that they needed to hammer into the shape of a ball. This led to the phrase kin-no-tama or “a ball of gold.” In Japanese, this sounds very close to the slang for testicles. And so the tanuki lore was born.

Tanuki Statues

One type of tanuki statue is especially common. This was originally made after Tetsuzo Fujiwara moved to Shigaraki in 1936. Fuijwara devoted his life to making the tanuki statues, which became even more popular when the emperor himself praised the fine craft skills and tremendously uplifting features following a state visit in the early 1950s.

Where to Find Tanuki

Shigaraki town is where you’ll be able to spot the largest concentration of tanuki, including a huge 5-meter one outside its train station.

Aside from Shigaraki, you can find tanuki anywhere in Japan, from outside shops in Tokyo to manning front doors deep in the countryside. If you want to go and give the statue’s balls a stroke for luck, no-one will stop you. And you may enjoy receiving some knowing nods along the way.

