On Tuesday, the National Diet enacted a revised law aimed at curbing predatory behavior at male host clubs. The new legislation prohibits establishments from threatening to force indebted customers into prostitution or jobs in the sex industry. It also bans manipulative sales tactics, such as telling customers they will no longer be allowed to see their preferred host or that the host will face penalties, like demotion, unless the customer continues to spend money on drinks and food.

The amended law is set to take effect within six months of promulgation. Any business seen violating these new regulations will receive a warning and instructions to change their policies. Those that fail to comply will be threatened with the revocation of their business license.

In addition, operators of sex-related businesses are now prohibited from paying male hosts to introduce women to work in their establishments. Violations of this provision could result in up to six months in prison, a fine of up to ¥1 million, or both.

The Exploitative Practice of Urikakekin at Male Host Clubs

Urikakekin is a predatory credit practice common at male host clubs, where customers are encouraged to buy drinks and services on credit rather than paying upfront. This system entices clients to accumulate large debts, which often spiral out of control. Meanwhile, customers face pressure to continue spending more to maintain the attention of their favorite hosts.

According to the National Police Agency, there were 2,776 consultations nationwide related to male host clubs in 2024. Many of those cases involved women who were coerced into sex work after falling into debt. Japan has over 1,000 host clubs, about one-third of which are located in Tokyo. In 2024, 207 people were investigated regarding malicious practices at these clubs. That was an increase of 86 from the previous year.

Last July, the NPA set up an expert panel to investigate these problems and, as a result, the government was urged to impose stricter sanctions on such establishments.

Related Posts