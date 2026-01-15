The latest ranking of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, showing a continuation of Asian dominance in the realm of global mobility. According to data curated by Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Singapore secured the top spot, with Japan and South Korea following closely in a tie for second place.

The ranking, based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association, measures the degree of visa-free access provided by each passport to 227 destinations.

The Most Powerful Passports in 2026

Singaporean citizens currently enjoy the highest level of global freedom, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. Meanwhile, Japanese and South Korean citizens have no shortage of visa-free destinations to choose from, with 188 locations welcoming their second-place passports without a visa requirement. The third and fourth spots on the index are dominated by European nations, including Denmark, Spain and Germany.

A noteworthy development in this year’s report is the remarkable ascent of the United Arab Emirates, which has become the fastest climber in the ranking over the last two decades. It’s now tied for fifth place — a staggering jump of 57 spots since the index began in 2006. Henley & Partners attributes this success — which equals visa-free access to 184 destinations — to the UAE’s “sustained diplomatic engagement and visa liberalization.”

Changing Tides for Western Powers

In contrast to the rising influence of Asian and Middle Eastern passports, traditional Western powers like the United Kingdom and the United States have experienced a slight dip in their standings.

A UK passport now provides visa-free access to 182 destinations, a drop from 2025, while a US passport offers the same to 179. Although the US returned to the top 10 after a brief slip in October 2025, the prevalence of ties means that 37 other countries actually possess greater passport power.

