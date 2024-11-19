The trial of Donna Nelson, 58, a grandmother from Perth, Australia, began at Chiba District Court on Monday. In January last year, she was arrested at Narita International Airport after customs officials discovered approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in her suitcase. Nelson’s defense team claims she was the victim of a love scam. A Nigerian man, known only as “Kelly,” who she says she was considering marrying, allegedly asked her to pick up the suitcase in Laos and bring it to Japan where he was due to meet her. He never turned up.

“I had no knowledge there was methamphetamine in the luggage. I am innocent,” Nelson told the court while holding back tears. “She thought she was coming to Japan for her love story,” said her daughter Kristal Hilaire outside court. According to the suspect’s lawyer, Rie Nishida, Nelson believed she was picking up clothing samples for Kelly’s fashion business. She claims her client had no way of seeing the drugs as they were “cleverly hidden.” She added that Nelson was a “great mother” and that she “also had a great job and that she was in a serious romantic relationship.”

Defense Team Claim Nelson Was Mistranslated

Nelson’s legal team claims she was mistranslated after her arrest. She reportedly told officers she asked about the size of the suitcase, which was translated to being about the contents of the bag. She also allegedly told Kelly she was “horny,” which was translated to “anxious.” On Monday, a customs official testified that his colleague questioned Nelson in broken English before calling an interpreter. There was a summary of their conversation in Japanese, but the interview wasn’t recorded.

Nelson, who, prior to her arrest, was the chair of the Aboriginal-run Derbarl Yerrigan Health Service, used to be married to a police officer. She began an online relationship with the man referred to as Kelly in 2020, but they never met in person. Her five daughters are all in Japan for the trial. A verdict is expected on December 4.

