While Japan is incredibly welcoming to foreign visitors, knowing a few essential Japanese phrases can transform your experience from good to fantastic. You don’t need to be fluent — even basic attempts at Japanese are met with genuine appreciation and often lead to warmer interactions, better service and authentic cultural moments you’d otherwise miss.

These 10 essential Japanese phrases will help you navigate everything from ordering ramen in Tokyo to asking for directions in Kyoto. More importantly, they show respect for Japanese culture and demonstrate that you’ve made an effort to connect, which goes a long way in a country that values courtesy and consideration.

Greetings and Basic Courtesy

1. こんにちは (Konnichiwa) – Hello

Pronunciation: kon-nee-chee-wah

If you didn’t know this one, well, we’re glad you’re here. This is your go-to greeting during the day, whether it’s meeting someone new or entering a shop. It’s a well-rounded way of saying “hello,” that’s polite, universally understood and shows you’re making an effort to communicate in Japanese.

When to use: Entering restaurants, greeting hotel staff, meeting new people or acknowledging shopkeepers.

Bonus: In the morning, you might want to opt for saying ohayogozaimasu, or “good morning,” and in the evening, it’s more proper to say konbanwa, which means “good evening.”

2. ありがとう (Arigato) or ありがとうございます (Arigato Gozaimasu) – Thank You

Pronunciation: ah-ree-gah-toh / ah-ree-gah-toh goh-zah-ee-mahs

“Arigato” is a casual thank you, while “arigato gozaimasu” is the polite form. As a visitor, stick with the polite version in most situations — it shows respect and is appropriate for interactions with strangers, service staff and anyone you’ve just met.

When to use: After receiving service, when someone helps you or when accepting anything from business cards to temple blessings.

3. すみません (Sumimasen) – Excuse Me, Sorry, Thank You

Pronunciation: soo-mee-mah-sen or soo-ee-mah-sen

This is one of the most versatile phrases in Japanese. Use it to get someone’s attention, apologize for bumping into someone, or even to express gratitude when someone goes out of their way to help you. It’s essential for navigating crowded trains and busy streets.

When to use: Getting a server’s attention, apologizing for minor inconveniences, squeezing past people on trains, or expressing thanks for small favors.

Navigation and Communication

4. どこですか？ (Doko desu ka?) – Where is…?

Pronunciation: doh-koh dess kah

Add this to any location and you’ve got yourself a question. Point to a map, show a picture on your phone or say the place name followed by “wa doko desu ka?” The key is combining it with gestures or visual aids when your pronunciation isn’t perfect.

When to use: Finding train stations, locating restrooms or asking for directions to tourist attractions.

Pro tip: Download Google Translate’s camera feature to show written addresses or attraction names to locals.

5. 英語を話せますか？ (Eigo o hanasemasu ka?) – Do you speak English?

Pronunciation: ay-goh oh hah-nah-seh-mahs kah

This polite question acknowledges that you’re asking someone to switch languages for your benefit. While many Japanese people understand English quite well, they’re often not comfortable speaking, so asking politely often yields helpful responses even if they say no.

When to use: When you need detailed directions, at information counters or in complex situations where basic phrases won’t suffice.

Dining Like a Local

6. これをお願いします (Kore o onegai shimasu) – This one, please

Pronunciation: koh-reh oh oh-neh-gah-ee shee-mahs

Perfect for pointing at menu items, display cases or anything you want to order. This phrase works whether you’re buying street food, ordering at a restaurant or shopping for souvenirs. It’s your universal “I want that” phrase.

When to use: Ordering food, buying items in convenience stores or selecting dishes from plastic food displays.

7. お会計お願いします (Okaikei onegai shimasu) – Check, please

Pronunciation: oh-kai-kay oh-neh-gah-ee shee-mahs

In Japan, you typically pay at the register rather than at your table, but this phrase is useful for getting the server’s attention when you’re ready to leave, or for clarifying that you’d like to pay.

When to use: At restaurants when you’re ready to pay, especially in more traditional establishments.

8. おいしい (Oishii) – Delicious

Pronunciation: oh-ee-shee

This simple compliment will light up any chef’s or server’s face. Japanese people take great pride in their cuisine, and expressing genuine appreciation for the food creates instant connection and often leads to recommendations for other dishes or local specialties.

When to use: While eating, when complimenting the chef or when describing food to others.

Cultural Integration

9. いただきます (Itadakimasu) – Pre-meal expression of gratitude

Pronunciation: ee-tah-dah-kee-mahs

This phrase acknowledges the life that was given for your meal and expresses gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the food to your table. While not required for foreign visitors, using it shows deep cultural understanding and respect.

When to use: Before eating any meal, especially when dining with Japanese people or at traditional establishments.

Cultural note: Pair it with a slight bow and palms pressed together briefly.

10. さようなら (Sayonara) – Goodbye

Pronunciation: sah-yoh-nah-rah

While there are many ways to say goodbye in Japanese, sayonara is the most universally understood and appropriate for formal situations or when you’re unlikely to see someone again soon.

When to use: Leaving hotels, saying goodbye to tour guides or ending formal interactions.

Pro Tips for Using Your Essential Japanese Phrases

Master the pronunciation: Japanese pronunciation is relatively straightforward — each syllable gets equal emphasis, and vowels are always pronounced the same way. Practice these phrases out loud before your trip.

Read the room: Pay attention to how formal or casual the situation is. When in doubt, opt for the more polite version of phrases. Japanese culture values politeness over perfection.

Combine with gestures: Don’t be afraid to point, bow slightly or use hand gestures. Communication is about more than just words, and Japanese people are usually patient with foreigners making an effort.

Practice makes confidence: Start using these phrases on day one of your trip. The more you use them, the more natural they’ll become, and the more positive responses you’ll receive.

Remember, the goal isn’t perfect Japanese — it’s showing respect and making connections. Pack these phrases alongside your passport, and get ready for a Japan adventure where language becomes a bridge rather than a barrier.

Related Posts